Gunman fatally wounds woman in her front yard

A 35-year-old woman died Monday after being shot multiple times outside her residence in southwest Little Rock, police said.

Officers were called to a shooting at 6520 Mabelvale Pike shortly before 2 p.m Monday, said Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

Sharniece Hughes was found lying in her front yard, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he said. She was taken to an area hospital and died a short time later, he said.

There was a disturbance just before the shooting, McClanahan said, and investigators were interviewing witnesses Monday. He also said there were several people at the house during the shooting.

Next-door neighbor Tony Reyes, 48, was in his home when he heard gunshots. Reyes went outside to find Hughes lying on the ground, he said.

"She didn't move at all," he said.

Reyes said he at first thought the gunshots were from somebody shooting in the air.

"This is terrible," he said.

McClanahan said police were searching for a suspect.

As police investigated the shooting Monday afternoon, a woman pulled up to the crime scene in a red minivan. She got out, her legs shaking, and wondered aloud what was happening.

"Jesus. Jesus," she said.

As she began to collapse, officers caught the woman and helped her over to the trunk of the minivan, where she sat, her legs still shaking.

"Jesus," she said.

She tried to get up, then slumped into the van, her legs hanging off the back bumper. An investigator asked her if she needed to go to the hospital.

The woman spoke with investigators before police helped her into the minivan driver's seat and she left.

Nearby, a red Camaro with an open trunk was parked inside the yellow crime-scene tape. A backpack sat upright as investigators looked around the scene.

Hughes' death was the second Little Rock homicide over the Labor Day weekend, and the 11th homicide in the city's southwest division this year.

Also in the southwest division, Damon Wilkins, 38, was shot to death outside his home at 7525 Fairfield Drive about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police report.

Donald Lee Brown, 40, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in Wilkins' death, McClanahan said Sunday. He said Monday that police were still searching for another suspect in that case.

Altogether, the city has had 23 homicides this year, two more than at the same time last year.

Metro on 09/06/2016