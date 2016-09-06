Fayetteville, Greenwood and PA in top 10 of Arkansas AP football poll
Posted: September 6, 2016 at 4:02 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
OVERALL
(1) Fayetteville (9) 1-0 98
(2) Spr. Har-Ber (1) 1-0 89
(3) Cabot 1-0 77
(4) Greenwood 1-0 69
(5) North Little Rock 1-0 56
(7) Pulaski Academy 1-0 45
(-) Jonesboro 1-0 29
(9) Pine Bluff 0-1 26
(8) Bentonville 0-1 22
(-) Springdale 1-0 16
Others receiving votes: Bryant 14, Conway 3, FS Northside 2, FS Southside 2, El Dorado 1, Wynne 1.