Fayetteville, Greenwood and PA in top 10 of Arkansas AP football poll

By The Associated Press

Posted: September 6, 2016 at 4:02 p.m.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Fayetteville senior wide receiver Barrett Banister stretches for the end zone Friday against Blue Springs (Mo.) at Harmon Field.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

  1. (1) Fayetteville (9) 1-0 98

  2. (2) Spr. Har-Ber (1) 1-0 89

  3. (3) Cabot 1-0 77

  4. (4) Greenwood 1-0 69

  5. (5) North Little Rock 1-0 56

  6. (7) Pulaski Academy 1-0 45

  7. (-) Jonesboro 1-0 29

  8. (9) Pine Bluff 0-1 26

  9. (8) Bentonville 0-1 22

  10. (-) Springdale 1-0 16

Others receiving votes: Bryant 14, Conway 3, FS Northside 2, FS Southside 2, El Dorado 1, Wynne 1.