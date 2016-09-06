Fayetteville, Greenwood and PA in top 10 of Arkansas AP football poll

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL

(1) Fayetteville (9) 1-0 98 (2) Spr. Har-Ber (1) 1-0 89 (3) Cabot 1-0 77 (4) Greenwood 1-0 69 (5) North Little Rock 1-0 56 (7) Pulaski Academy 1-0 45 (-) Jonesboro 1-0 29 (9) Pine Bluff 0-1 26 (8) Bentonville 0-1 22 (-) Springdale 1-0 16

Others receiving votes: Bryant 14, Conway 3, FS Northside 2, FS Southside 2, El Dorado 1, Wynne 1.