Family Council opposing Arkansas medical lawsuits measure

LITTLE ROCK — The Family Council Action Committee says it's opposing a ballot measure placing limits on medical lawsuit damages in Arkansas, signaling a possible split among conservatives on the proposal.

The social conservative group Tuesday said it's opposing the effort to allow the Legislature to cap non-economic damages awarded for medical injury against health care providers, with a minimum $250,000 cap. The proposal, if approved by voters, would also put a limit on the contingency fees attorneys could receive in medical injury cases.

The committee's executive director said the proposal would allow nursing homes to neglect residents and get away with it. Supporters of the measure have said it's aimed at helping control health care costs. Two lawsuits have been filed with the state Supreme Court trying to disqualify the measure.

