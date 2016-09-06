Candidate's Facebook account calls for rape of journalist

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. — The Facebook page of a New Jersey Republican running for local office has called for the rape of a Washington-based reporter for The Daily Beast.

Mike Krawitz is running for the West Deptford committee. He told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he was hacked and that he didn't make the comment Monday on journalist Olivia Nuzzi's Facebook account.

But Nuzzi said she has been harassed on social media by Krawitz since December 2015. The West Deptford GOP condemned the comments and mistakenly called for Twitter to investigate, even though the posts were made on Facebook.

The comments said: "I. Hope. Somebody. Rapes. You. Today. :)." They came after Nuzzi promoted an article about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples.

The Facebook pages for Krawitz and the West Deptford GOP were both down Tuesday.