LIST: Latest Little Rock/North Little Rock burglaries

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

2001 Rice St., residence, Carolyn Harris, 8 a.m. Aug. 20, property valued at $30.

800 E. 6th St., business, unknown, 2:45 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $503.

72204

2210 S. Valentine St., residence, Kendra Brown, noon Aug. 21, property valued at $500.

2400 S. Cedar St., residence, Tim Paschen, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 21, property valued at $225.

7300 W. 40th St., residence, Thomasa Martinez, 8 a.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $1,751.

1615 John Barrow Rd., residence, Sammie Cogshell, 4:42 p.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $800.

7200 Colonel Glenn Rd., residence, Jacob Udell, 10:45 a.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $600.

1806 Johnson St., residence, Latasha Ward, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $1,600.

3222 W. 18th St., residence, Nettie Woods, 11 a.m. Aug. 28, cash totaling $30, property value unknown.

7908 Kanis Oaks Dr., residence, Carl Williams, noon Aug. 28, property valued at $500.

72205

19 Meadowbrook Dr., residence, Haley Naloney, 8 a.m. Aug. 25, cash totaling $100, property valued at $1,100. 72206

2418 S. Gaines St., residence , Eric Chavis, 6 a.m. March 15, property valued at $1,200.

2624 Confederate Blvd., business, Kim Adams, 6 p.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $450.

2200 S. Louisiana St., residence, Christopher Williams, 2:41 p.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.

72209

10206 Interstate 30, residence, Deborah White, 8 p.m. Aug. 6, property value unknown.

6600 Geyer Springs Rd., business, Marcio Veiga, 11 p.m. Aug. 16, property valued at $7,502.

7 Windsor Dr., residence, Marie Carr, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $2,400.

6 Mabelvale Plaza Dr., business, James Moore, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24, cash totaling $2,926.

9219 Merrivale Dr., residence, Priscilla Skarda, 6:40 p.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $801.

72210

12626 Lawson Rd., business, Crystal Murray, 9:37 p.m. Aug. 23, property value unknown.

72211

801 S. Bowman Rd., business, Aaron Black, 5:19 a.m. Aug. 22, cash totaling $50, property value unknown.

1601 N. Shackleford Rd., residence, Cordaro Vincent, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 22, cash totaling $360, property value unknown.

420 Markham Mesa Place, residence, Meling Chen, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22, cash totaling $2,900, property valued at $6,960.

1602 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Allen Harris, 8 a.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $4,180.

1502 Green Mountain Dr., residence, Emmanuel Flores, 4:55 a.m. Aug. 24, cash totaling $910, property valued at $1,825.

72227

13 Kingston Dr., residence, Angela Lovett, 7:50 p.m. Aug. 23, cash totaling $100, property value unknown.

1400 Old Forge Dr., residence, Alexandria Bridges, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $700.

