Arkansas group files lawsuit against second medical marijuana ballot measure

An anti-medical marijuana coalition filed Tuesday its second lawsuit alleging problems with the language voters will use to decide the fate of a medical marijuana ballot measure.

This suit, brought by Arkansans Against Legalized Marijuana, alleges the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment's ballot title is misleading to voters. The group's first suit, filed Aug. 24, made a similar allegation against a competing ballot measure, the Arkansas Medical Cannabis Act.

The complaint states that the "ballot title fails to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import of the proposed Amendment."

Problems include that the "ballot title fails to tell the voters that the Amendment permits marijuana dispensaries to sell food and drink that contains marijuana" and fails to tell voters that "employers may not base hiring and firing decisions on a job applicant's or employee's use of marijuana," according to the complaint.

Arkansans Against Legalized Marijuana is asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to prevent Secretary of State Mark Martin from counting votes for the amendment during the Nov. 8 election.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.