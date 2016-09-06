2 die in separate 1-vehicle wrecks on Arkansas roads

Separate crashes on Arkansas roads killed two people Sunday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A Cushman man died Sunday morning while heading north on Arkansas 69 in Batesville, according to a report.

Randy Riley, 19, was driving a 2000 Chevy truck at 2:07 a.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and overturned, the report said.

Riley was taken to the White River Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Later Sunday, a 35-year-old woman died after she was ejected from a vehicle during a crash in Clark County, according to a report.

Andrea Cantrell of Amity was a passenger in a 1994 Jeep Wrangler about 4:30 p.m. when the driver lost control while heading south on Owens Trail, state police said. The vehicle went off the road and overturned, police said.

Cantrell was thrown from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 5:50 p.m., according to the report.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of both crashes.

Metro on 09/06/2016