Stay safe by knowing snakes' active periods

Often it is people -- hikers, campers and fishermen -- who invade a snake's backyard.

Jeremy Chamberlain, an applied bioscience doctoral student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, said the best plan for staying safe is to know when and where snakes are likely to be active.

"When you know you're going to be in a place that has the potential for venomous snakes to be around, the biggest thing is just paying attention to your surroundings, paying attention to where you're putting your hands and feet," Chamberlain said.

As they are cold-blooded reptiles, snakes' metabolisms fluctuate with the temperature. While it's widely known that this causes them to be largely inactive during the winter, Chamberlain said, it's less commonly known that it also causes them to be inactive during the day in the summer.

Snakes seek refuge from the sun during the heat of the day under rocks, piles of leaves or in tall grass. Their most active periods are morning, evening and night, Chamberlain said.

Most species move away when they sense danger and are only inclined to strike in self defense. While many people think venomous snakes are aggressive, Chamberlain said, in reality their slow metabolisms make them less likely to strike than their benign counterparts.

The deadly snakes are more likely to "sit," Chamberlain said, flattening their bodies and hoping the threat will go away, or in the case of the cottonmouth, holding its ground with its mouth agape -- a serious warning the snake would prefer you to heed.

"Venom was evolved for hunting, not for defense. It's energetically costly for them to use that venom. They need that to subdue their prey," Chamberlain said. "It's only in situations where they feel threatened that they're ever going to do anything."

-- Clara Turnage

ActiveStyle on 09/05/2016