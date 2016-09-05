WHAT: Special K Crustless Quiche

STATS: Vary by flavor. The Uncured Ham, Cheese, Quinoa & Peppers, for example, contains 140 calories and 9 fat, 7 carbohydrate, 2 fiber, 2 sugar and 11 protein grams per quiche (two per box). We found them at Kroger, 2509 McCain Blvd., North Little Rock. Visit specialk.com

THE SKINNY: It's best known for cold cereal (and bars, and treats, and crackers and chips and shakes and ...), but Special K wants to be known for warm breakfasts, too.

Joining the freezer case with its morning flatbreads (available in seven varieties, including a new Egg, Ham & Cheese) are Crustless Quiches. These microwaveable low-sugar and low-carbohydrate breakfast items are called quiche, but essentially they are omelets: patties of egg, cheese, vegetables and sometimes meat. We sampled two flavors -- the 140-calorie Ham, Cheese, Quinoa & Peppers and the 170-calorie Sausage, Quinoa Peppers, Mozzarella & Asiago (the 130-calorie Portabella, Quinoa, Parmesan, Asiago & Kale was not in stock) -- and found them to be a fast, filling breakfast option. Well, semi-filling.

If only they came on a fluffy, buttered croissant. Or with a side of toast and jelly.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods.

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 09/05/2016