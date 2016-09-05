The nation in brief

Eastern gorilla listed as near extinction

HONOLULU -- The world's largest living primate has been listed as critically endangered, making four of the six great ape species only a step away from extinction, according to a report released Sunday at the World Conservation Congress in Hawaii.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature cited illegal hunting in downgrading the status of the eastern gorilla on its Red List of Endangered Species. The list contains more than 80,000 species, and almost 24,000 of those are threatened with extinction.

"To see the eastern gorilla -- one of our closest cousins -- slide toward extinction is truly distressing," Inger Andersen, the union's director general, said in a statement.

The organization said an estimated 5,000 eastern gorillas remain in the wild, a decline of about 70 percent over the past 20 years.

Of all the great ape species -- the eastern gorilla, western gorilla, Bornean orangutan, Sumatran orangutan, chimpanzee and bonobo -- only the chimpanzee and bonobo are not considered critically endangered. But they are listed as endangered.

2 California jail officers shot in scuffle

FRESNO, Calif. -- An ex-convict accused of shooting and wounding two unarmed officers inside a central California jail is behind bars, facing charges of attempted murder and possessing a handgun as a felon, authorities said.

Thong Vang, 37, also was booked on suspicion of carrying drugs into a jail and placed on a parole hold, the Fresno County sheriff's office said.

He's accused of shooting correctional officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan in the head and neck during a struggle, sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said. The pair remained in critical condition Sunday.

Botti said there are no immediate plans to change security arrangements in the lobby of the Fresno County jail but that officials will review what happened Saturday and make a decision afterward.

Vang was released from prison in 2014 after serving 16 years for raping three girls age 14 and under, Sheriff Margaret Mims said.

Scanlan, who has 10 years of experience, and Davila, an 18-year veteran, approached Vang after he tried to cut to the front of the visitors line and began pacing near a secure area of the Fresno County jail.

The officers were trying to get him to sit down when shots rang out. About 15 people, including small children, ran to safety.

Missouri school defends beagle study

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The University of Missouri is defending its research practices after a national pet-adoption group publicly decried an experiment that led to six female beagles being euthanized.

The California-based Beagle Freedom Project, which is suing the university system over $82,000 in fees it says it is being charged for an open-records request, said it learned of the dogs' deaths after happening upon a published study about treatment for damaged corneas.

As detailed in April in the Journal of Veterinary Ophthalmology, the study said roughly 1-year-old beagles had their left eyes intentionally damaged while they were anesthetized. Half of the animals then were given a topical acid treatment to determine if that healed the eye damage; it didn't, and the dogs eventually were put to death.

Kevin Chase, vice president of the Beagle Freedom Project, which rescues former research animals ranging from ponies to goldfish for adoption, called the University of Missouri's experiment "a colossal failure" and "cruel," noting the "cornea's top layer is filled with thousands of tiny nerve endings."

The university issued a statement saying the beagles were anesthetized during the procedure and were given pain medications if any discomfort was evident. The research, meant to develop painless or noninvasive treatments for corneal injuries, "improves the quality of life for both animals and humans," the university insisted.

Men found dead in ocean near border

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Border Patrol agents in San Diego pulled two men's bodies from the ocean just north of the Mexican border.

The San Diego County medical examiner's office said Sunday that an agent conducting patrols along Border Field State Park saw a body floating in the surf just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Agents pulled the 49-year-old man to shore, and he was pronounced dead.

Minutes later, agents saw another man's body in the water, pulled him to shore and pronounced him dead.

The coroner identified the second man as Oscar Javier Andrade Aguirre, 34, but did not release his hometown.

San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Jim Walker said it appears the men drowned. He said investigators are looking into whether the men were two people reported missing while swimming in Tijuana, Mexico.

