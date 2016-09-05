Push in Syria cuts off ISIS' pathway out

BEIRUT -- Turkish troops and allied Syrian rebels expelled the Islamic State group Sunday from the last strip of territory it controlled along the Syrian-Turkish border, effectively sealing the extremists' self-declared caliphate from the outside world, Turkey's prime minister and a Syrian opposition group reported.

Also on Sunday, Syrian pro-government forces backed by airstrikes launched a wide offensive in the northern city of Aleppo, capturing areas they lost last month and besieging rebel-held neighborhoods, state media and opposition activists said.

Backed by Turkey, Free Syrian Army rebels have cleared the area between the northern Syrian border towns of Azaz and Jarablus, said Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

"From Azaz to Jarablus, [57 miles] of our border has been completely secured. All the terrorist organizations are pushed back, they are gone," Yildirim said, speaking at a dinner with nongovernment organizations in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir.

The Free Syrian Army's advance shut down key supply lines used by the Islamic State to send in foreign fighters, weapons and ammunition.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Islamic State "has lost its link with the outside world after losing all border areas" with Turkey. It said the last two border villages that the Islamic State held were Mizab and Qadi Jarablus, which were taken Sunday afternoon.

The Islamic State had occupied the border area even before it declared its self-styled caliphate in June 2014, and it used the Turkish border to send in fighters from around the world. The extremist group, which controls parts of Syria and Iraq, is now surrounded from all sides by hostile forces.

The loss of its territory along the Turkish-Syrian border follows a series of recent defeats for the Islamic State, including its expulsion from the central Iraqi city of Fallujah and its defeat in the former stronghold of Manbij in northern Syria. Airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition have killed a number of the group's most prominent founding members and leaders.

In a statement, Turkey's armed forces said "the Jarablus-Azaz line has been connected." Turkey has long pushed for a safe zone in Syria between the two towns, with a plan to house Syrian refugees there. Turkey hosts an estimated 3 million Syrian refugees, the highest number in the world.

Turkey has launched two incursions into Syria since Aug. 24 in an operation designed to drive the Islamic State away from the border and prevent the advance of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, which are also battling the extremist group.

Yildirim on Sunday defended his country's intervention in Syria, pointing to their shared border. "We are there to protect our borders, ensure the safety of our citizens' lives and property, and to protect the territorial integrity of Syria," Yildirim said in Diyarbakir.

Turkey has also said it will not allow Syrian Kurds to unite their "cantons," the regions under their control in northern Syria, which have emerged as autonomous zones during the civil war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama in China that "our wish is that a terror corridor does not form on our southern border."

Turkey views the Kurds as a threat, and the Turkey-backed forces have clashed with them outside Jarablus.

In an emailed statement, Turkey's military said the Free Syrian Army had taken 20 villages from the Islamic State, adding that the Turkish army struck 83 Islamic State targets.

Obama, meanwhile, sought Sunday to heal a rift with Turkey, expressing his support for Erdogan in the wake of a failed coup attempt and promising the U.S.' help in bringing the plotters to justice.

Obama said nothing about a crackdown after the July 15 coup attempt in which tens of thousands of people were arrested. Erdogan is demanding that the United States extradite Fethullah Gulen, a Turkish Muslim cleric living in Pennsylvania whom he accused of inciting the failed coup.

Clashes around Aleppo

Meanwhile, the Syrian government's offensive on rebel-held parts of Aleppo dealt a major blow to insurgent groups. They have lost scores of fighters in recent weeks in the battle to open a corridor into the city and lift the government's blockade.

After the government first laid siege on Aleppo in July, the United Nations said that nearly 300,000 residents were trapped in rebel-held neighborhoods, making it the largest besieged area in war-torn Syria. The city has been contested since summer 2012.

Sunday's push came a month after insurgents captured several military academies south of Aleppo and opened a corridor into opposition-held parts of Syria's largest city and onetime commercial center. Since then, government forces and their allies have been trying to recapture the area.

State TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that troops are now in full control of the military academies south of Aleppo and were "chasing the remnant of terrorists." It added that all roads linking rebel-held eastern Aleppo with opposition areas outside the city "have been cut."

The Observatory confirmed these gains. "The [rebel-held] neighborhoods are under siege again," said the Observatory's chief, Rami Abdurrahman, by telephone. "The whole areas are under complete siege."

The U.S. and Russia struggled Sunday to keep alive negotiations to end the bloodshed between U.S.-backed Syrian rebels and Syria's Russian-aligned regime. Even as top diplomats vowed to keep trying, Obama expressed skepticism that an alliance between rivals would yield the breakthrough needed to end the 5-year-old civil war.

Still, as Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an economic summit in China, the leaders were under pressure today to pick up where their top diplomats had fallen short. Obama and Putin were expected to meet today during a summit of the Group of 20 nations, while Secretary of State John Kerry planned to discuss with his Russian counterpart what Kerry described as "a couple of tough issues."

The sides for several weeks have sought a cease-fire between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and moderate rebels that would expand access to humanitarian aid for hundreds of thousands of civilians caught in the crossfire. The strategy has hinged on a U.S.-Russian military partnership against extremist groups operating in Syria.

But beyond the Islamic State group and al-Qaida, the two powers have conflicting views about who fits in that category -- as well as a deep and mutual distrust that the other party will hold up its end of the bargain.

"We're not there yet," Obama told reporters Sunday. "It's premature for us to say that there is a clear path forward, but there is the possibility at least for us to make some progress on that front."

Kerry spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday but emerged from meetings without a deal.

"I've said all along we're not going to rush," Kerry told reporters. "An awful lot of technical things have been worked out. A lot of things are clear. But there are still a couple of tough issues."

It was the second time in 10 days that Kerry and Lavrov had met in hopes of bringing about an agreement to rein in Assad's forces and allow in relief for civilians. After more than nine hours of talks in Geneva last week, the two said they had made progress and that only technical differences remained.

Neither side on Sunday explained in detail which sticking points remain. Kerry said the U.S. wanted a deal with the best chance for survival. Lavrov's deputy, Sergei Ryabkov, said a deal was "close" but that Washington had to dissociate itself from the Nusra Front. The U.S. has designated the Nusra Front as a terrorist group, though some of its members fight alongside U.S.-backed rebels in Syria.

"Many of the groups considered acceptable by the U.S. have actually affiliated with the Nusra Front, while the Nusra Front is using them to avoid being attacked," Ryabkov told Russian media, citing a longstanding complaint of his government.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli military said it fired at Syrian army cannons in the Syrian Golan Heights in response to mortar fire from Syria that hit the Israeli-held Golan Heights.

The army said the mortar rounds appeared to be errant fire from Syria's civil war and were not deliberately targeting Israeli-held territory.

No injuries were reported Sunday.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Albert Aji, Neyran Elden, Kathleen Hennessey, Josh Lederman, Bradley Klapper and Jim Heintz of The Associated Press; by Nick Wadhams and Angela Greiling Keane of Bloomberg News; and by Mark Landler of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/05/2016