Pulaski County sees more heroin turn up

The Pulaski County sheriff's office has collected more heroin so far this year than all of last year, a sign the drug is gaining a deeper foothold in central Arkansas, officials say.

The agency's narcotics unit has seized or purchased 183.3 grams, or almost 6½ ounces, of heroin through August, which represents an increase of more than 50 percent compared with 4.1 ounces of heroin collected all of last year. That wasn't far from 2014's total of 100 grams, but in 2013 and 2012, the department collected none and just over a tenth of an ounce, respectively.

"I think this is going to be as dangerous, if not more dangerous, than the methamphetamine epidemic," said Lt. Sean O'Nale, who is the commander of the narcotics unit at the sheriff's office.

Many addicts get hooked on prescription pills before moving over to heroin -- a cheaper alternative that has a longer effect, O'Nale said.

The market for heroin has expanded as prescription pills have become more difficult to obtain because of government monitoring, he said. With the decreasing availability of prescription drugs, O'Nale said, some dealers have begun to focus more on heroin than prescription pills.

The Arkansas Prescription Monitoring Program, which is overseen by the Arkansas Department of Health, collects information on the dispensing and prescribing of prescription pills. O'Nale said the program helps to prevent abuse by patients and hold dispensers accountable.

Before getting hooked, many pill addicts are legitimately prescribed opioids to deal with pain such as that from a surgery or an accident, said John Kirtley, executive director of the Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy.

But those opioids can be addictive. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 2 million Americans were either dependent on or abused opioid pain relievers in 2014.

Prescription opioids work on the same brain receptors as heroin, Kirtley said, so the switch to heroin can be an easy one for a prescription pill addict, especially as heroin remains a cheap alternative on the streets, selling for as little as $10 a hit.

Kirtley said he expects to see more heroin abuse in Arkansas, and, with it, the problems seen in neighboring states where heroin has advanced more quickly.

"We are worried about prescription drug abuse, but heroin is scarier," Kirtley said.

He said there is much more information on what's in a prescription pill compared with heroin, which can be laced with other drugs.

O'Nale said the department has seen heroin use from people of all walks of life. One addict they came across was an engineer who thought he could use heroin once a month. The man became addicted and eventually started using three times a day, he said.

"Seven months ago, he was a very successful engineer," O'Nale said. "Now he has nothing."

Court liaison Muskie Harris, who oversees addicts as they go through treatment and rehab, said he expects to have more heroin addicts under his care.

He said heroin pulls addicts in and incapacitates them on another level.

"We use the term 'They're going to Mars,'" he said. "And we don't know how to bring them back."

Unlike other drugs, Harris said many of the heroin addicts he has seen don't have a long history with drug use. The drug seems to affect younger generations, he said, mentioning he has seen heroin use in children as young as 12 years old.

Harris has six heroin patients under his care at this point -- the most he has ever had.

"And I know more are coming because it's so cheap," he said.

It's cheap, but also dangerous, especially when laced with powerful opioids such as fentanyl.

Fentanyl has been linked to the death of musician Prince, and is described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

In Pulaski County, the sheriff's office has collected heroin laced with fentanyl, something Kirtley says is scary, considering the drug's deadly impacts.

Small mistakes while using heroin and fentanyl, he said, can have life-altering or deadly results.

In the past, O'Nale said the narcotics unit purchased what they thought was heroin only to find out later it was fentanyl.

Sometimes Pulaski County residents are surprised to hear about the uptick in heroin, O'Nale said, but the drug is not going away anytime soon. By the time the public begins to address the issue of heroin addiction, he said the drug will already be well-introduced into the community.

Metro on 09/05/2016