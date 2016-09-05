Pope canonizes Mother Teresa

VATICAN CITY -- Elevating the "saint of the gutters" to one of the Catholic Church's highest honors, Pope Francis on Sunday praised Mother Teresa for her radical dedication to society's outcasts and her courage in shaming world leaders for the "crimes of poverty they themselves created."

An estimated 120,000 people filled St. Peter's Square for the canonization ceremony, fewer than half the number who turned out for her 2003 beatification. It was nevertheless the highlight of Francis' Holy Year of Mercy, and an important moment in a papacy that has focused on mercy.

Francis has been dedicated to ministering to society's most marginal -- prostitutes, prisoners, refugees and the homeless. In that way, while the canonization of "St. Teresa of Kolkata" was a celebration of her life and work, it was also something of an affirmation of Francis' own papal priorities, which have earned him praise and criticism alike.

"Let us carry her smile in our hearts and give it to those whom we meet along our journey, especially those who suffer," Francis said in his homily.

Born Agnes Gonxhe Bojaxhiu on Aug. 26, 1910, Teresa went to India in 1929 as a sister of the Loreto order. In 1946, she received what she described as a "call within a call" to found a new order dedicated to caring for the most unloved and unwanted, the "poorest of the poor" in the slums of her adopted city, Kolkata, which was known as Calcutta until after she died in 1997.

The Missionaries of Charity order went on to become one of the most well-known in the world, with more than 4,000 sisters in their trademark blue-trimmed white saris doing as Teresa instructed: "small things with great love."

At the order's Mother House in Kolkata, hundreds of people watched the Mass on TV and clapped with joy when Francis declared her a saint.

They gathered around Teresa's tomb, which was decorated with flowers, a single candle and a photo of the wrinkled saint.

"I am so proud to be from Kolkata," said Sanjay Sarkar, a high school student on hand for the celebration. "Mother Teresa belonged to Kolkata, and she has been declared a saint."

For Francis, Teresa put into action his ideal of the church as a "field hospital" for those suffering both material and spiritual poverty, living on the physical and existential peripheries of society.

In his homily, Francis praised her as the merciful saint who defended the lives of the unborn, sick and abandoned, recalling her strong opposition to abortion that often put her at odds with progressives around the world.

"She bowed down before those who were spent, left to die on the side of the road, seeing in them their God-given dignity," he said.

Teresa's most famous critic, Christopher Hitchens, has accused her of taking donations from dictators -- charges that church authorities deny. Francis chose to emphasize her other dealings with the powerful.

"She made her voice heard before the powers of the world, so that they might recognize their guilt for the crimes of poverty they themselves created," he said, repeating for emphasis "the crimes of poverty."

Although Mother Teresa was revered in Kolkata because of her work with the poor, the dying, orphans and leprosy patients, many feel ambivalent about her legacy.

Before Mother Teresa won the Nobel Prize in 1979, Kolkata -- with its wide boulevards, crumbling buildings and quirky neighborhoods -- was known for its vibrant cultural past. The city has long fostered some of India's most important writers, artists and intellectuals, including filmmaker Satyajit Ray and the Nobel Prize-winning poet Rabindranath Tagore.

After Mother Teresa won the Nobel Prize and gained fame for her mission, Kolkata became known to many as a place teeming with dead bodies in gutters.

The novelist and journalist Sandip Roy, who spent 20 years in San Francisco before moving back home to Kolkata in 2011, said the Mother Teresa narrative obscured other facets of the complicated city he grew up in.

"She was a presence definitely as I was growing up. But it wasn't until I moved to the West that I realized she overshadowed everything else in people's perception of Calcutta," he said. "It was a city where she lived, but it was not Mother Teresa's city."

Hundreds of Missionaries of Charity sisters had front-row seats at the Mass, alongside 1,500 homeless people and 13 heads of state or government and even royalty: Queen Sofia of Spain. For the homeless, Francis offered a luncheon afterward in the Vatican auditorium, catered by a Neapolitan pizza-maker who brought his own ovens for the event.

"Her heart, she gave it to the world," said Charlotte Samba, a 52-year-old mother of three who traveled with a church group from Gabon for the Mass. "Mercy, forgiveness, good works: It is the heart of a mother for the poor."

While Francis is clearly keen to hold Teresa up as a model for her joyful dedication to the poor, he was also recognizing holiness in a nun who lived most of her adult life in spiritual agony, sensing that God had abandoned her.

According to correspondence that came to light after she died in 1997, Teresa experienced what the church calls a "dark night of the soul" -- a period of spiritual doubt, despair and loneliness that many of the great mystics experienced. In Teresa's case, it lasted for nearly 50 years -- an almost unheard-of trial.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield and Bernat Armangue of The Associated Press and Annie Gowan of The Washington Post.

