On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I lost my job last year after the company I was working for was sold, and since then I've had to make do with temporary jobs that aren't very interesting. Why doesn't God answer my prayers and give me something that's more in line with my abilities?

-- L.D.

DEAR L.D.: Today Americans are celebrating Labor Day, a day set aside each year to honor those who have made our nation a better place to live because of their hard work. Other countries have similar annual observances. One of the attributes of the virtuous woman, the Bible says, is that "She sets about her work vigorously" (Proverbs 31:17).

But Labor Day should remind us also of the dignity and importance in God's eyes of our work. God gave us the ability to work, and no matter what our job is, we should see it as a God-given responsibility that He wants us to do faithfully and well. Jesus worked most of His life as a carpenter -- and I'm sure His doors always fit and His tables didn't wobble.

Perhaps a different job will open up in the future; I encourage you to keep praying and looking. In the meantime, be grateful to God for the job you do have. Unemployment is still a major problem, and many would be happy to be in your position. May you be "always giving thanks to God the Father for everything" (Ephesians 5:20).

Remember: God loves you, and He knows what's best for you -- now and in the future. Make it your goal to live for Christ, and to put His will first in everything you do -- including your work. The Bible says, "Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters" (Colossians 3:23).

