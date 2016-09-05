Oklahomans assess damage from quake

PAWNEE, Okla. -- State, local and federal officials resumed assessing damage Sunday in north-central Oklahoma after a magnitude-5.6 earthquake struck near Pawnee, just south of the Kansas state line.

Gov. Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency in Pawnee County because of the earthquake. State and local emergency management officials and officials from the U.S. Geological Survey assessed damage Sunday, according to Pawnee County Emergency Management Director Mark Randell.

"We're just trying to determine just how widespread" the damage is, Randell said. He described it as minor to moderate, with some collapsed chimneys and fallen sandstone facing off buildings; no buildings collapsed.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation inspected roads and 180 bridges within a 30-mile radius of the epicenter and said all were found to be safe.

The state Corporation Commission said no major damage had been found by utilities, pipelines, or fuel infrastructure operators in the area and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was inspecting dams within a 50-mile radius of the epicenter.

The commission on Saturday ordered oil and gas field wastewater-disposal wells within an approximately 500-square-mile area around the epicenter to shut down within seven to 10 days because of previous connections between the injection of wastewater and earthquakes. The 37 wells to be shut down are just a fraction of the state's total number.

There are about 4,200 total wells across the state and about 700 in a 15,000-square-mile "area of interest" created by the commission to address earthquakes in the area that includes the epicenter of Saturday's temblor near Pawnee.

The earthquake tied a November 2011 quake as the strongest in recorded state history and was felt as far away as Nebraska, but no major damage was reported.

Not all of the state's wells operate simultaneously, Oklahoma Corporation Commission spokesman Matt Skinner said.

"We estimate that at any one time, there are about 3,200 active disposal wells," Skinner said.

An increase in magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in Oklahoma has been linked to underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas production, and since 2013, the commission has asked wastewater-well owners to reduce disposal volumes in parts of the state where the temblors have been most frequent.

The area of interest includes another 211 adjacent square miles under the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Skinner said the commission doesn't know how many wells may be involved there.

Key energy-producing areas in both Oklahoma and Kansas saw an uptick in quakes in the first half of this decade, but took different approaches. Kansas moved quickly to limit volume in wastewater-disposal wells, while Oklahoma concentrated on the depth of the disposal. Kansas saw a 60 percent drop, while the frequency of quakes in Oklahoma continued to climb.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Miller of The Associated Press.

