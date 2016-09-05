Network, announcers set for Arkansas-TCU

The TCU mascot is lifter before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

— Arkansas' game at No. 13 TCU on Saturday will be aired on ESPN beginning at 6 p.m.

The game had been added to ESPN's flex schedule prior to the season, meaning it was also in consideration to be aired on ESPN2. A game between South Carolina and Mississippi State will air at the same time on ESPN2.

ESPN has assigned announcers Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) to work the game.