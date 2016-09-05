Names and faces

• Lena Dunham is apologizing to New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for making "narcissistic assumptions" about his motivations in an article published Friday on her website Lenny Letter. In a discussion with Amy Schumer about the most recent Met Gala, Dunham said she was seated near Beckham, who she claimed was looking at his cellphone instead of her because he found her sexually unappealing. Dunham apologized Saturday on her social media accounts, saying she projected her personal insecurities onto the football star and presented them as facts. She said she and Beckham have never met and, "after listening to a lot of valid criticism," she understands that it is wrong to ascribe misogynistic thoughts to a stranger. Beckham has not acknowledged Dunham's original comments or apology on his social media accounts.

• Police in Philadelphia said they had to clear an outdoor concert stage after more than 1,000 people rushed it during a Labor Day weekend show. Fans at the Budweiser Made in America Festival told Philly.com that hip-hop artist Jay Electronica was performing Saturday evening when Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert walked by the stage, attracting attention. They said Electronica then began calling for people to join him on stage, in order to redirect attention to himself. The performance was temporarily interrupted when security guards could not make the crowd leave and police arrived. There were no arrests after the stage rush, and the rest of the day remained mostly peaceful, with police saying arrests were "not many." The medical tent saw far more activity: Near the end of Saturday night, one emergency medical technician who asked not to be identified said that more than 250 people had been treated, and that between 35 and 50 people were hospitalized. The bulk of those who needed attention, the official said, were fans who were drunk and dehydrated. Seventy artists performed on multiple stages during the two-day festival, which continued Sunday. The Made in America festival, a Labor Day tradition in Philadelphia, is being curated by Jay Z.

A Section on 09/05/2016