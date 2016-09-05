Multiple bomb blasts in Syrian cities kill at least 43

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian security forces, emergency services and residents look at the remains of burned vehicles at the site of a bombing in Tartus, Syria, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. Syrian state media reported that multiple bomb blasts have struck government and military targets around the country.

DAMASCUS, Syria — A string of bombings, including a suicide attack claimed by the Islamic State group, struck in and around several Syrian cities Monday, killing at least 43 people, mainly in government-controlled areas.

The SANA news agency reported blasts around the coastal city of Tartus, the central city of Homs, the suburbs of the capital Damascus, and the northeastern city of Hasakeh. The attacks were timed closely together, but authorities have not determined whether they were linked. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast in Hasakeh.

Areas controlled by President Bashar Assad's forces have seen several bombings and other attacks during the country's five-year civil war, with many claimed by Al-Qaida-linked militant groups.

One of Monday's attacks took place in the heavily guarded suburb of Sabbourah, marking a major security breach. SANA said the attack killed one person, while the opposition-run Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three people were killed.

"It's an area that houses officers and their families. Even before the revolution it was carefully guarded," said opposition media activist Yousef al-Boustani, referring to the 2011 uprising against Assad, which began with peaceful protests demanding reform.

The Britain-based Observatory, which maintains a network of contacts inside Syria, put the overall death toll at 47. Conflicting casualty figures are common in the Syria war.

