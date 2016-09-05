Man accused of breaking into home, painting dog purple

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — Police say a man broke into a home on Martha's Vineyard and painted the resident's dog purple.

The Cape Cod Times reported that Felix Reagan is charged with breaking and entering in the daytime with the intent to commit a felony, cruelty to animals, larceny of a motor vehicle and related crimes.

Police responded to an Oak Bluffs neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a report that a man had stolen a vehicle, crashed it and then fled on foot.

Soon after, officers were called to a nearby home where the resident reported someone had forced in a first-floor window, stolen items and painted their dog purple.

Police say officers located Reagan, who had purple paint on his pants.

It's unclear whether Reagan has a lawyer who could comment.