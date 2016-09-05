'Jungle path' leads to possibilities, not status quo

With another fantastic summer Olympics behind us, we reflect back on the amazing athletic feats with awe.

The accomplishments of Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt may not be etched in memory as deeply as Ryan Lochte's fiasco, but the Rio Olympics were nevertheless a great reminder of how amazing the human body can be when genetic potential is maximized.

This week, I'll present a few tips for inching your way toward your genetic potential, and I will introduce an exercise that has a little bit of Rio's flair.

Most exercisers spend an inordinate amount of time strengthening their strengths while largely ignoring areas of weakness (or opportunity). Why? Because it's easier. It's a road that has largely been graded, paved and has few potholes. On the other hand, working on one's weaknesses is like traveling a brand new path through the jungle. It's thick, full of snakes and difficult to traverse.

The trouble with ignoring the difficult path is that you'll never know what you could do.

Leg strength is an area that I've always struggled with. It's my jungle path. If you're like me, you've got a body part, or an area of fitness (cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility, etc.) that you've never really addressed with maximum effort.

This week, I think we should all try! Instead of organizing my week around upper body strength and recreational sports, I'm going to start with leg training.

Placing an area of weakness early in your plan for the week is a great way to ensure it is addressed and create a habit.

Also, we need to set goals.

I'd like to be able to perform a 300-pound squat by Christmas. That will take some work, but I know my goal is reasonable, based on what I already can do, and challenging -- the perfect setup for success.

For those of you looking to enhance upper body strength and endurance, this week's exercise might be the ticket. The Brazilian Pushup is a variation on an old favorite that will really challenge one's strength-to-weight ratio.

1. Get into the "up" phase of a pushup.

2. Move your right leg across your body as you "kick" underneath your torso and to the left. As you do this, simultaneously lower the upper body toward the floor by bending the elbows.

3. Allow your right hip to roll underneath.

4. When the right hip touches the floor, press the upper body back up and return the right leg to the starting position.

5. Repeat this movement with the left leg.

6. Continue alternating for 12 repetitions, doing six on each side.

The Brazilian Pushup may or may not take you down your own "road less traveled," but chances are there's an exercise out there that can help you clear that jungle. This week, I challenge you to find that exercise and move closer to reaching your potential -- as our American Olympians did in Rio. Go USA!

