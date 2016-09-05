In the news

• Claudia Ball of Missouri won a $507,000 judgment in a medical malpractice lawsuit she filed in 2011 over a hypodermic needle that has been lodged in her back since she underwent a 2009 injection treatment for bulging and degenerative disks.

• Trevor Folsom, former personal assistant to Burt Shavitz, a co-founder of Burt's Bees, called plans to maintain a converted, 300-square-foot turkey coop that Shavitz once called home a "legacy project" and said that it "should always be taken care of, no matter what."

• Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said more than 20 people were stung and three people were hospitalized after a swarm of bees attacked hundreds of people at Cerritos Regional Park.

• Matthew Peck, a sheriff's deputy in Stephens County, Okla., was charged with animal cruelty in the death of his police dog, BAK, which was left in a patrol car for about 38 hours while, according to an affidavit, the temperature may have topped 120 degrees.

• Paul Pape, county judge for Bastrop County, Texas, was among local officials who spoke at a memorial service to recognize the fifth anniversary of the most destructive wildfire in Texas history, which, over 36 days, burned 34,000 acres, destroyed 1,660 homes and killed two people.

• Edward Samson, president of the fair in Lancaster, N.H., said a girl, whose name and age have not been released, died from injuries she suffered after being thrown from a horse while participating in the White Mountains Riding Club Horse Show.

• Jonathan Thesenga, who represents a sponsor of one of two Utah climbers who disappeared late last month on an icy mountain peak in Pakistan, said the men's families made the "extremely difficult decision" to call off the search, taking into account how much time had passed and the often stormy weather.

• Sgt. Jennifer Matherly of the Burlington, N.C., Police Department said a mother and her boyfriend were charged after a boy under the age of 12 was injured after being put into a clothes dryer.

• Theresa Westover, a Washington, D.C., mother, as well as her 2-year-old daughter, Harper, were cited by the government for littering after envelopes with their names on them were found in an alley, but after the toddler's citation drew ridicule, an official said he would drop both tickets.

