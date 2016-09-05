Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You'll spend some of 2017 taking care of those who cannot take care of themselves. You could consider it a high calling; you will not be the same.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You're only just now getting to know someone. Stretch it out for as long as possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Those who are reasonably sure that they are "good" don't make goals of being good. That doesn't, however, make them automatically good.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Every group has its own special language, history and culture. You may not know the ins and outs, but you respect that this exists.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Once you are clear about what others expect, you'll find it easy to either deliver it or get out of the arrangement with relative grace.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you're feeling tough, the one who can calm you will be your most valued friend. You don't want to have to fight for things that should really be readily given.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Every relationship has a status quo. You've changed, and your relationships must change, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You need to feel enthusiasm in order to move ahead. If not, you'll take it as a sign to stay put.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Teaching what is known isn't teaching; it's preaching. Find out where the knowledge gaps are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've no need of social techniques, tricks or special social discipline. You genuinely are interested in others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You see the problem but not everyone will be able to see it. Some think it's not a problem at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Presence is something you give off. You'll radiate an energy today that makes people feel good about themselves.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A good teacher clears the last lesson before moving on. Otherwise, there's a distraction hanging in the air.

ActiveStyle on 09/05/2016