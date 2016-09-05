Hong Kong vote tests democratic wing

HONG KONG -- A new wave of anti-China activists appeared headed for victory in Hong Kong's most crucial elections since the handover from Britain in 1997, setting the stage for a fresh round of political confrontations over Beijing's control of the city.

While official results were yet to be released, preliminary tallies today indicated that youthful candidates from groups that emerged in the wake of 2014 pro-democracy street protests are on track to win seats.

Counting in some areas was delayed because of the record turnout. About 2.2 million people, or 58 percent of registered voters, cast ballots for lawmakers in the Legislative Council, which was the highest since the handover.

Hong Kong residents feel they have few other negotiating tactics left in their battle for genuine democracy as Beijing takes an increasingly hard-line stance.

"It's bleak, but I think if China doesn't leave us to do what we want, I think the only way is to fight for independence," Aron Yuen, a 34-year-old college lecturer, said as he stood in line Sunday with about 100 other people to cast their ballots. "You can't negotiate with somebody who doesn't keep their promise."

Yuen planned to vote for 23-year-old Nathan Law, who, along with teen activist Joshua Wong, helped lead the 2014 protests. Their party, Demosisto, advocates a referendum on "self-determination" of Hong Kong's future. Law was leading in early returns.

Voters were choosing from among 84 lists of candidates to fill 35 seats in a complex system of geographic constituencies. Another 30 seats are taken by members representing business and trade groups such as accounting, finance, medicine and fisheries. Five more "super seats" are chosen by voters citywide.

At stake is the power to keep the city's widely unpopular Beijing-backed leader, Leung Chun-ying, and his government in check. "Pan-democrat" lawmakers currently control 27 of 70 seats, compared with 43 held by lawmakers friendly to Beijing. The democrats are fighting to keep control of at least a third of the seats, which gives them veto power to block the government from enacting unpopular legislation, including a renewed attempt to enact Beijing's election revamp that triggered the 2014 street protests.

The risk is that the pro-democracy vote will be split, allowing pro-Beijing candidates to take more seats and removing a major hurdle for the government's proposals, which in turn could lead to a new round of political confrontations.

Turnout appeared to be higher than average, with long lines of people still waiting to cast ballots at some polling stations by the time voting was supposed to end. About 52.6 percent of nearly 3.8 million registered voters had turned out an hour before polls closed, matching the total turnout for the election four years ago. Turnout in the 2008 election was 45.2 percent, according to the government's website.

Earlier Sunday, a small group of protesters, standing outside a polling station where Leung cast his vote, demanded that the leader step down.

"Our election is a democratic election," Leung told reporters.

"The democracy in the election is reflected by the free choice of voters; they do not need to be told who to vote [for]," he said when asked his thoughts on how results would be affected after seven candidates with low support, most of them pro-democracy, suspended their campaigns at the last minute in a bid to consolidate votes for others.

Hong Kong has been the scene of increasingly bitter political turmoil since the legislative election in 2012. The growing calls for independence highlight frustration among residents, especially young people, who are chafing under Beijing's tightening hold. A spate of incidents, including the disappearance of five Hong Kong booksellers who later resurfaced in detention in mainland China, has aroused fears that Beijing is reneging on its promise of wide autonomy for Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems" framework.

