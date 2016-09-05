Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about street addresses that are difficult to find and/or nonexistent. A reader wrote: "I do occasional work delivering late airline luggage to their owners and have noted many house address numbers are either nonexistent or not easily visible. Only the home occupant and mail carriers can easily locate the house. It's a big deal for first responders when time matters. Home occupants might want to drive by their home to see if their house number stands out."

-- Lance C., via email

DEAR READERS: As with everything, there are proper mail procedures to follow in the event of a death or change of address. The U.S. Postal Service makes these recommendations:

• When stopping or redirecting mail, file a request at the post office. It may take up to three months for the information to be removed from advertisers' mailing lists.

• If you shared an address with the deceased, you can either notify the post office or do nothing.

• If you have to forward a deceased person's mail, you must file a request at your local post office. You'll need to have valid proof that you're the executor or the authorized administrator managing the deceased's mail before completing a change-of-address form.

DEAR HELOISE: I like to line my shelves with self-sticking shelf liner, but hated the inevitable bubbles. It really works to remove the backing only from the edges, but leave the center.

This not only fixed my bubble problem, but also the paper left on the liner provides a little extra padding.

-- Nancy in Nebraska

DEAR READERS: Do you have plants that are difficult to water? Are they practically out of reach or too dense for you to get water to the soil? Pull out that turkey baster and try watering with it. Makes watering those plants so much easier.

DEAR HELOISE: I keep a small plastic crate in my car, put a grocery-store shopping bag inside and use it as a trash can. The shape is easier to use. I store a few extra shopping bags inside the bottom. When the bag is full, just tie the handles together and throw it away. Makes it much easier to keep it neat.

-- Cindy H., Alabama

