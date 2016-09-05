Hatcher emerges as reliable target for another Allen

— Keon Hatcher’s lengthy dreadlocks were yanked by a defender not once but twice on the catch that set up Arkansas’ go-ahead touchdown in its 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Neither attempt to tackle Hatcher by his hair, however painful, immediately brought him down. He picked up eight of the 13 yards gained on the play after the initial attempt.

Receivers coach Michael Smith was waiting with some light-hearted advice when Hatcher finally got back to the sideline after Austin Allen found Jeremy Sprinkle for the go-ahead touchdown.

“As soon as I came to the sideline, coach Smitty was like, ‘That’s why I want you to cut that. You need to cut that,’’” Hatcher said. “I was like, ‘I know, man.’ But I made a play.”

Odds are, the locks are here to stay, for the time being at least. He’s had them his entire Arkansas career. At this point, having his hair pulled is old hat to the fifth-year senior. But Saturday was the first hair yank he’d endured in an actual game in at least a year.

“Some of you guys probably wish you had that hair to pull out,” coach Bret Bielema wisecracked to members of the media Monday.

Hatcher finished with a team-high six catches for a game-high 86 yards in his return to action after breaking his foot in Arkansas’ second game last year, his first go-around at a senior year.

The last time he’d played he was Brandon Allen’s favorite target. Saturday, he emerged as Austin Allen’s go-to receiver and caught two key passes on the game-winning drive: the 13-yarder and an 18-yarder that he caught about five yards downfield, broke a tackle and picked up a first down on second-and-long.

“He’s a competitor,” offensive coordinator Dan Enos said. “In situations like that, you’ve got a senior player who’s a competitor who’s been there before step up and make some plays, that was awesome for us to see.”

Hatcher was a bit under-the-radar coming back from injury to rejoin a receiving corps that established itself as one of the best in the SEC without him a year ago.

Dominique Reed has the big-play ability. Drew Morgan has the juice. Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle has the pro potential. But Hatcher was where Allen went with the ball when the game was on the line in Arkansas’ final drive.

“He’s the Keon I saw of old,” Bielema said. “… It was fun to see him compete. The kids respond to him. The younger wideouts love him and I think there’s a rapport with him and Austin as well.”

Hatcher is back and all indications are he’ll stay a top target for the Razorbacks in his final go-around. All indications are, the hair is here to stay too.