Evoking Nixon, VP hopefuls spar

The Democratic and Republican vice presidential nominees were in the spotlight on news shows Sunday, with both making arguments against the opposing presidential candidate and calling to mind the era of former President Richard Nixon.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., suggested Republican nominee Donald Trump's encouragement of a cyberattack by the Russian government was akin to the Watergate break-in. Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, meanwhile, said Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is the most dishonest presidential candidate since Nixon.

Speaking on ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, the Democratic vice presidential nominee compared the cyberattack on the Democratic National Committee -- which was widely linked to Russian government hackers -- to the scandal that led to Nixon's resignation.

"He has openly encouraged Russia to engage in cyberhacking to try to find more emails or materials, and we know that this cyberattack on the DNC was likely done by Russia," Kaine said. "A president was impeached and had to resign over an attack on the DNC during a presidential election in 1972."

In 1972, burglars broke into the DNC headquarters at the Watergate building in Washington at the behest of Nixon's re-election campaign. Nixon resigned two years later.

Kaine's comments came as he was pressed by host Martha Raddatz on the information contained in newly released notes from Hillary Clinton's FBI interview about her use of a private email server while at the State Department.

Kaine reiterated that Clinton has apologized for using a private email account rather than one issued by the department. But he insisted that the documents show "clearly" why the FBI chose not to pursue criminal charges.

"So contrast the Hillary situation, where the FBI said there's no need for legal proceedings, with an attack that is being encouraged by Donald Trump on the DNC by Russia similar to what led to the resignation of a president 30 years ago," Kaine said.

During a news conference in July, Trump said he hoped Russian intelligence services had successfully hacked Clinton's email.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said at the time. "I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

Kaine wasn't the only candidate to evoke Nixon's name in an attack. In a taped interview with NBC's Meet the Press that aired Sunday, Pence called Clinton "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon."

Yet Pence also opened the door for more criticism of Trump by vowing to release his own income tax returns within the next week.

Trump has refused to release his own returns, but Pence said his running mate would eventually disclose them as well, although he did not say when that might happen. Last week, The Washington Post revealed that Trump had to pay a $2,500 penalty to the IRS because his charitable foundation had made an improper political donation.

In an ABC interview after Kaine's, Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, said Clinton was having a hard time being accepted as a truthful and honest candidate.

"The American people want this election to be about honesty and trustworthiness and her being more accessible and forthcoming in her responses," she said.

Pence also said Trump would suspend the U.S. program that offers safe haven to Syrian refugees fleeing violence and conflict in their country.

The program "puts safety and security of the American people second to the agenda of the U.N. or to liberals in this country," Pence said.

He said the U.S. lacks adequate screening of refugees: "Our own FBI says we can't know for certain who these people are." Instead, Trump favors working with Arab countries to create "safe zones" for those fleeing war-torn areas, Pence said.

In 2015, President Barack Obama set a goal of admitting 10,000 Syrian refugees during the fiscal year that started in October, a sixfold increase from the prior year. The target has been met, national security adviser Susan Rice said in a statement on Aug. 29. The U.S. will admit at least 85,000 refugees in total this year, Rice said, "vulnerable individuals and families" from countries including Iraq, Ukraine and Burma.

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Phillip of The Washington Post, Yamiche Alcindor of The New York Times and Michelle Jamrisko, Patricia Laya and Alexis Leondis of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 09/05/2016