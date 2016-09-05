Cycle the Pig Trail in Ozark or run in a LR park

Everybody has his own particular reason to welcome the advent of fall. The memes have already been flooding into this writer's Facebook feed -- cooler weather, jackets and scarves, bonfires, football, hunting, the holidays, pumpkin- and mint-flavored things galore, just to name a few.

As a writer, I'm grateful the "racing season" is rolling around again, because with it comes plenty of material for this column. I haven't noticed any dramatic drop in temperature yet but, across the state, the sheer number of events ramps right up after Labor Day.

As a runner, I'll just be glad to go for a run without feeling like I'm melting in the steam coming off the asphalt.

Pig Trail Gravel Grinder

This cycling festival in Ozark will last all this weekend, beginning with check-in from noon to 7 p.m. Friday at Mulberry Mountain, 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop. The promise is a little bit of something for everyone, but the more "extreme" cyclists will focus on the organized rides.

The term "gravel grinder" may be unfamiliar, but the mountain locale communicates that this is not a road-bike festival.

The three courses aren't paved, and they are far from flat. The 72-mile Whole Hog has close to 9,000 feet of elevation gain all by its lonesome.

The 50-mile Cob Roller has just over 5,000 feet, and the 22-mile Shoat Ride dings in at about half that.

The race website suggests that riders should be at least somewhat experienced as courses will only be lightly marked. GPS coordinates of the courses can be downloaded from the website for importing into a cycling app or GPS device.

Riders should expect only limited support via aid stations, and every rider is required to carry a GPS device, food, water, spare inner tubes and a patch kit, air pump, first aid and a cellphone. As always, all riders must wear a helmet at all times during the races.

Organizers recommend that each rider have a support person who can remain at camp, ready to be called in case of a breakdown.

The website states, in no uncertain terms, that if riders break down midcourse, they are responsible for getting themselves back to camp. Period. No exceptions.

Riders who are forced to abandon the course still must check in at the finish line so that the race organizers know how many people remain on the courses.

Online registration is available until 10 p.m. Thursday. Registration costs $69 for the Shoat Ride, $79 for the Cob Roller and $89 for the Whole Hog. Registration fees include admission to the festival and free primitive camping Friday and Saturday nights (RV hookups and cabin upgrades are not free).

There will be a last minute check-in from 7 to 8 a.m. Saturday. The Whole Hog will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday; the Cob Roller will follow at 9 a.m.; and finally the Shoat Ride will scoot out at 10 a.m.

Awards will be given three deep by sex in each of the three distances, and every rider will receive a finisher's award. The first-place male and female finishers of the Whole Hog also will receive the special honor of each being named the festival's "Head Hog." So there will be two Head Hogs.

Families and mountain bikers who don't plan to enter the races can amuse themselves at the festival. Nonride entry is $24 per person (kids young than 14 free) and includes everything but the three organized rides -- i.e., camping Friday and Saturday night with music, hiking, fishing, disc golf, door prizes and access to the Mulberry River.

Nonride festival attendees are welcome to take their bikes out for a more leisurely ride on one of Mulberry Mountain's trails. For the young mountain bikers, there will be a short Kids Gravel Grinder about 11 a.m. Saturday.

A $29 community meal option includes a lasagna dinner Friday night and a BBQ dinner Saturday, as well as breakfast on Saturday and Sunday.

For registration and more information, visit pigtrailgrinder.com.

Minuteman 5K and School XC Invitational

Presented by the Arkansas National Guard, Little Rock Parks and Recreation, Rock City Running and Go! Running, this event on Saturday is one running day split into two complementary parts.

The first part, the Minuteman 5K, belongs to the 2016 Arkansas Grand Prix Series and is open to any runner who wishes to compete. It will begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Western Hills Park, 5207 Western Hills Ave. in Little Rock. Online registration is available until 11:59 p.m. Thursday for $25.

Packet pickup and late registration will be at Rock City Running, 10300 N. Rodney Parham Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Race-day registration will be on-site from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m. for $30.

The open race will be chip-timed. Awards will go three deep by sex and five-year age group.

For online registration, visit runsignup.com and search for "Minuteman 5K."

After the open 5K, track teams from high schools and junior highs will compete in a cross-country meet. Registration for schools is available until 5 p.m. Thursday.

High school boys will race a 5K at 8:30 a.m., and high school girls will race a 5K at 9. Junior high boys will race 2 miles at 9:30, followed by junior high girls at 10. Schools can register as many as four teams for $50 a team. Teams with fewer than five members will pay $10 per runner.

To sign up a school team, visit ar.milesplit.com and search for "Minuteman XC 5K."

