Collision in North Little Rock kills motorcyclist

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Posted: September 5, 2016 at 5:45 a.m.

A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with a pickup on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock, police said.


FULL COVERAGE: Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

In an email, North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick identified the victim as George Jenkins but did not have an age or a hometown.

The accident occurred in the 5600 block of JFK Boulevard when Jenkins "veered into the outside lane," colliding with the truck, Dedrick said.

Metro on 09/05/2016