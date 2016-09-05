Collision in North Little Rock kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist died Sunday after colliding with a pickup on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Little Rock, police said.

In an email, North Little Rock police spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick identified the victim as George Jenkins but did not have an age or a hometown.

The accident occurred in the 5600 block of JFK Boulevard when Jenkins "veered into the outside lane," colliding with the truck, Dedrick said.

