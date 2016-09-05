Clinton, Trump court Ohio voters on Labor Day

CLEVELAND — Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are making competing Labor Day pitches in Ohio, setting the stage for a critical month in their testy presidential campaign.

The Cleveland Airport offered a glimpse of how critical the fight for Ohio has become in the lead-up to the general election, as airplanes for both party nominees and their running mates passed each other on the tarmac Monday morning. Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence, prepared to leave Cleveland as Clinton and Tim Kaine arrived.

The Democratic nominee plans to take part in a Labor Day festival with union leaders and workers in Cleveland. Trump and Pence attended a round-table discussion with union members, where Trump warned that America's manufacturing jobs are "going to hell."

The Republican presidential nominee blamed the Obama administration for allowing companies to move jobs to Mexico. He also lashed out at the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership as "a catastrophe."

Trump also highlighted President Barack Obama's reception in China at the Group of 20 summit this weekend as a sign that he is not respected. He noted that Obama couldn't use his traditional staircase to exit Air Force One when he arrived in China over the weekend, instead, using something Trump described as "a metal staircase in the back of the plane."

"If that were me," Trump said, "I'd say, 'You know what folks, I respect you a lot, let's close the doors, let's get out of here.'"

No Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio, and Trump is trying to overcome some splintering in the state party, which was supportive of Ohio Gov. John Kasich during the presidential primary.

Clinton was expected to attend the Labor Day festival in Cleveland alongside running mate Tim Kaine and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. Later in the day, she was joining with labor leaders in the Quad Cities community of Hampton, Illinois, across the Mississippi River from Iowa, where she is locked in a tight contest with Trump.

