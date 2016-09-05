City officials drop littering citation issued to toddler

WASHINGTON — City officials in Washington are tearing up a littering citation issued to a toddler.

The Washington Post reported that 2-year-old Harper Westover received a "Notice of Violation" on Thursday from the Department of Public Works, with a $75 fine.

Her mom, attorney Theresa Westover, also received a citation. She called a solid waste inspector who told her a city worker had found unopened envelopes with her name and Harper's name in an alley.

Westover said the inspector refused to rescind Harper's ticket, even amid assurances that they're not a family of litterbugs. The case drew ridicule after Westover's husband, Chuck, posted about it online.

A public works official stopped by the family's home Friday just as Theresa Westover was about to do a TV interview. He said he would drop both tickets.