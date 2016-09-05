Arkansas DB Kevin Richardson out for the season
Posted: September 5, 2016 at 12:17 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the team's opener against Louisiana Tech.
Richardson, a junior, tore a pectoral muscle in the second half of the Razorbacks' 21-20 win. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said Richardson will undergo surgery Monday and will have a four-month rehabilitation.
"Just his demeanor, his attitude, he's everything I want in this program," Bielema said. "He knows the defensive package as well as any coach."
Richardson was a backup cornerback and rotated at nickel back for the Razorbacks coming out of the preseason. He was a starter on three of the special teams units.
Bielema said two other players - receiver Jared Cornelius and tight end Austin Cantrell - will be able to play at TCU after suffering injuries in the opener. Cornerback DJ Dean, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury, is expected to return against the Horned Frogs.