Arkansas DB Kevin Richardson out for the season

Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Donald Gray on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

— Arkansas defensive back Kevin Richardson will miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in the team's opener against Louisiana Tech.

Richardson, a junior, tore a pectoral muscle in the second half of the Razorbacks' 21-20 win. Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said Richardson will undergo surgery Monday and will have a four-month rehabilitation.

"Just his demeanor, his attitude, he's everything I want in this program," Bielema said. "He knows the defensive package as well as any coach."

Richardson was a backup cornerback and rotated at nickel back for the Razorbacks coming out of the preseason. He was a starter on three of the special teams units.

Bielema said two other players - receiver Jared Cornelius and tight end Austin Cantrell - will be able to play at TCU after suffering injuries in the opener. Cornerback DJ Dean, who missed the opener with a hamstring injury, is expected to return against the Horned Frogs.

