U.K.’s exit dictates rile EU executives

European Union officials fired back at Theresa May after her government decided to seek a tailor-made deal regarding the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union on its own terms, saying that the U.K. could not pick and choose the conditions it preferred.

The British prime minister said she wanted to curtail the free movement of people traveling to the U.K. from the EU, suggesting she’s willing to leave the bloc’s single market to do so.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in response in a Saturday interview that conditions on free movement of goods, services, capital and labor were “a package and there cannot be cherry picking — you like free movement of capital but don’t like free movement of labor or the other way round.”

Dombrovskis confirmed an initial two-year negotiating period could be prolonged, but only if there was the unanimous support of all EU states, including the U.K. In Stockholm, Sweden’s EU Minister Ann Linde said in an interview with the Dagens Nyheter newspaper that at the end of the two years, the U.K. could be forced to leave the EU even if the two sides haven’t reached an agreement.