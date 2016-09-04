A party of hypocrites

I'd just like to point out just how the Democratic Party is full of hypocrisy. Like this past July at their convention, they built four miles of 8-foot-high fence around the convention center, presumably to keep unwanted people out, yet they are against building a wall on our border to keep the illegal immigrants out. Also at that very same convention they reportedly required you to present a photo ID to get in, and yet again they are against requiring a photo ID to vote, one of our most sacred rights as Americans.

DAVID W. FOSTER

Hardy

Biggest political scam

I would like to thank Ed Parks of Rogers for his Voices letter.

Since the ticket closed, I have said over and over exactly what Mr. Parks said. You should have heard the indignation that came from the would-be Trump voters.

It is so clear that anybody with an open mind can see it. There are too many facts to support the conspiracy theory and there is a limit to how many words you can use, but if you want to see the truth, just sit down and with an open mind you won't have any trouble seeing it.

I would also like to thank the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for printing Charles Krauthammer's column of Aug. 29, a recommended reading for anyone who really wants the facts and the truth.

The folks who don't want to believe they have been duped are mostly the same folks who wouldn't believe Jim Garrison's case involving the killing of John Kennedy.

From day one, I believe this has been, and still is, the biggest political scam pulled off in the U.S.

ALLAN DISHONGH

Little Rock

I admit I was wrong

I'm no longer convinced that Donald Trump is as shallow, childish, and clueless as I once thought.

I'm now inclined to believe he simply thinks we are shallow, childish, and clueless enough to believe whatever he says on any given day.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View

Shame on the CEOs

I think this ridiculous price on EpiPens is so far over the top only God can see. I imagine he is crying at the greediness people can fall to. The rich CEOs should be held to the same rules and regulations the citizens are held.

The only smart people on this earth are the ones who served their nation in the armed forces and then retired after 20-25 years and can get their prescriptions filled at the base or through the mail.

Shame on those CEOs.

VIVIAN HIGGS

Sherwood

Spurious justification

"I am running a business." So said the CEO of the price-gouging pharmaceutical company Mylan, maker of the EpiPen. Of course. Running an organization apparently provides justification for any form of barbarism. One can imagine the commandant of Auschwitz, testifying in the witness box, "I had a concentration camp to run." Granted, the commandant of Auschwitz was somewhat more proactive about murdering people than our hapless CEO. She's merely extorting $609 a pack from people who could die without a timely injection of a dollar's worth of epinephrine during a severe allergy attack. So maybe she's only a 5 or 6 on the 10-point Auschwitz scale.

Over the last seven years, Mylan jacked up the price of its EpiPen from $124 to $609. Most drug companies have been systematically jacking up prices on existing drugs for years. This is brazen monopoly capitalism, and worse yet, it's subsidized by the government. George Bush's Medicare drug plan, for example, bars Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices for its millions of beneficiaries. Result: Medicare recipients fall into the "doughnut hole" earlier each year and the government picks up the ever-exploding tab on the back end. Pretty neat business model for Big Pharma, huh?

There is only one way to fight the pharmaceutical nazis and that is to give the government the mandate and the tools to take down the drug monopolies. Teddy Roosevelt did a good job of breaking up the coal, railroad and other industrial monopolies of his day. Breaking up monopolies encourages the rise of small businesses, fosters wider competition and keeps prices down. Today, we desperately need a true free market in the pharmaceutical sector. To get it we will need politicians who care more about the public good than about campaign contributions from Big Pharma.

ALEX MIRONOFF

Fayetteville

To bring us together

Memory serves me well on many matters. I read the daily newspaper and watch television news. I also am interested in the world around me.

Years ago the funds were cut for military preparedness and all equipment and personnel suffered through it. There was a budget surplus.

After 9/11 our country paid great sums of money to assist the victims and their families. Enormous details were put in place for security everywhere we went in the U.S. Damaged buildings had to be repaired and replaced. We knew that our government was protecting us the best way known.

We drove to Colorado in October 2001, and saw signs thanking us for traveling on the highways. We believed and trusted in our country to protect us. Same with flying from an airport or riding a subway. There was no lack of funds to protect us--but that left a budget deficit.

Sept. 11, 2016, will be the 15th anniversary of that horrid day. Yes, we have seen and heard about gun-anger damage. We must honor the dead and injured in our wars also. The hate is wrong, and so is lack of respect for all others.

Homes and churches can lead by examples of love with hands folded in prayer and unite us as we ask God to bring us together as he wants us to live daily.

ANITA C. GATZKE

Little Rock

Drug helps seizures

Re medical marijuana for use in epilepsy (seizures), my son in Illinois is able to buy it for his seizures. I also have epilepsy, but in Arkansas most people think this a bad drug. But it is good also for people like me. I have already signed the petition for making it legal.

I hope other people will understand the benefits. I am a 77-year-old woman who has used many drugs for epilepsy, but they all have bad side effects.

M.A. SPILLER

Rogers

