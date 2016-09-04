Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You're popular, and people will fight for your attention and affection. A material item wrapped in a bow will thrill you this month. After October the best gifts will be spiritual and emotional uplift. The success of a mission will depend on surrounding yourself with positive, knowledgeable people in January.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): One-sided relationships are toxic by design. There should be a balance of talking and listening when you're together. This simple balance is the cornerstone of relationship health.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Remember that tidbit that sparked your interest a few weeks back? Well, the ember still burns. Today's events will throw some kindling on it. In a matter of days your imagination will be a four-alarm fire.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Remember when you sold yourself short by not establishing good boundaries at the start of a relationship? You had no idea you would need to do this. Now you know, and you'll do it right from square one.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can't help but be buoyed by the compliments and praise you receive, although this is not your main source of pleasure. You're never as good or as bad as what one person thinks of you at a particular moment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Today's minuscule strike at your heartstrings is but the start of a song that will, if you remain open, play your emotions with various strumming styles and dynamics.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Before you launch into the "how" of the lesson, be sure to tell everyone why this is so important. You may discover in the process that you don't know the answer. Searching for it will be a breakthrough in and of itself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The amateurs dish compliments based on the qualities or presentation they find most attractive in the person. As a professional, you sense what the other person is proudest of and compliment in that direction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll be entrusted with secret information. This makes you feel very special and privileged, which you are, regardless of how interesting or uninteresting this secret actually turns out to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You've several goals, and you should focus in on the one that will set the others in motion. Your advance will be deliberate and graceful, attracting assistance from sources you weren't expecting.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You're falling in love, not with a person, but with the way you feel around a person or the way you feel while fulfilling a certain role that you've been cast in. Savor the deliciousness of infatuation while it lasts!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The fact is that you really do not need to be impressive, so you can relax. The best impression you could possibly make is in making the other person feel fascinating.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You've been generous, and your sacrifices will count. However, you need to stop and recharge today or you'll get burnt out with nothing more to give. So look at this day from a selfish standpoint. What's in it for you?

