Hermine buffs up again, fouls holiday

Tropical Storm Hermine regained strength Saturday as it moved slowly up the Eastern Seaboard and made a mess of the holiday weekend.

Hermine had already caused two deaths, damaged properties and left hundreds of thousands without electricity from Florida to Virginia. It spawned a tornado in North Carolina and closed beaches as far north as New York.

"This is not a beach weekend for anyone in the mid-Atlantic to the northeast," said Eric Blake, a hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Hermine rose up over the Gulf of Mexico and hit Florida on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm across Georgia.

"We still have a lot of work to do following the storm," Gov. Rick Scott of Florida said at a news conference Saturday in Tallahassee, the state capital.

Saturday night, Hermine's top sustained winds remained at 70 mph as it moved east-northeast at 12 mph. The storm was centered about 195 miles southeast of Ocean City, Md.

Forecasters expected Hermine to regain hurricane force today as it travels up the coast before weakening again to a tropical storm by Tuesday.

The hurricane center said Saturday evening that the storm would "meander slowly offshore of the mid-Atlantic coast for the next couple of days before churning past New Jersey and New York." Officials said storm surges would be "accompanied by large and dangerous waves," and they warned of the possibility of "life-threatening inundation" from Virginia to Connecticut.

Governors all along the coast announced emergency preparations. Tropical-storm warnings were in effect as far north as Connecticut.

And since sea levels have risen up to a foot from global warming, the storm surges pushed by Hermine could be even more damaging, climate scientists said.

Michael Mann at Pennsylvania State University noted that this century's 1-foot sea-level rise in New York City meant 25 more square miles flooded during superstorm Sandy, causing billions of dollars more in damage.

The winds and rain were so strong Saturday in North Carolina that all bridges to the Outer Banks were closed after a deadly accident over the intracoastal waterway. The bridges were reopened later Saturday.

Tyrrell County Sheriff Darryl Liverman told the Virginian-Pilot that high winds tipped over an 18-wheeler, killing its driver and shutting down the U.S. 64 bridge.

And on Hatteras Island in the Outer Banks, a small tornado spawned by Hermine knocked over two trailers and injured four people, authorities said.

Earlier in Florida, a homeless man died when a tree fell on him.

Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey declared emergencies for Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York said the state's emergency operations center would be activated today.

The National Guard was on alert Saturday in Virginia, where forecasters feared flooding in the Hampton Roads region, and visitors to North Carolina's Outer Banks, where strong rip currents were reported, were advised to adjust their travel schedules.

Hermine's timing dealt a blow to coastal communities hoping for revenue from Labor Day events.

"This weekend would normally be a parking lot," said Jim Derrick, whose family businesses include a mini golf course, indoor bounce house and ice-cream shop in Rehoboth Beach, Del., where the beach was closed to foot traffic and swimming was prohibited Saturday.

He called the weekend "definitely disappointing."

Elsewhere along Hermine's path, people were having decidedly less fun.

In Savannah, Ga., Bacon Fest was canceled Friday and Saturday's Craft Brew Fest was moved indoors.

In Virginia Beach, the storm forced Bruce Springsteen to move a Saturday night concert to Monday. Swimmers were ordered out of the surf in New York and New Jersey. And Amtrak canceled or altered some service as the storm approached.

Joyce Harper and her husband, of Berkeley Township, N.J., canceled Monday's family barbecue and took their three young daughters to the Seaside Heights boardwalk to "burn off some energy" ahead of the storm.

"If it's as bad as they expect, then we're all going to be indoors for a couple days. I love my kids, but two days is a long time to be together in close spaces," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Seth Borenstein, Jeffrey Collins, Tamara Lush, Bruce Shipkowski and Jeff Martin of The Associated Press and by Alan Blinder of The New York Times.

A Section on 09/04/2016