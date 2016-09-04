Goo Goos, Collective Soul, Brubeck Brothers in NWA

The Goo Goo Dolls with opening act Collective Soul will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Doors open at 6.­­­­ Tickets are $35.50-$61.50 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit the website, amptickets.com.

Jazz Eureka

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet -- Daniel Brubeck on drums, Chris Brubeck on bass and trombone, Mike DeMicco on guitar and Chuck Lamb on piano -- headline a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Eureka Springs Auditorium, 36 S. Main St., Eureka Springs, capping off the the 2016 Jazz Eureka Festival, Thursday-Sept. 11. The 12-piece Fayetteville Jazz Collective horn ensemble will accompany the quartet during the second half of the show. Tickets are $30; visit theauditorium.org.

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday with a Roaring '20s party on the lawn of the Crescent Hotel, 75 Prospect St., with music by Crescent City Combo, light food and drink specials. Tickets are $10; costumes are welcome.

The Rodney Block Collective will headline a Block Party, 7 p.m. Friday in Basin Spring Park, which will also host free performances from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday by father-son guitarists Matt & Gus Smith, the Claudia Burson Trio, the Calle Soul Band and saxophonist Justin Young.

The Crystal Dining Room at the Crescent Hotel will host a jazz brunch, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 11. Cost, $24.95, includes champagne. Call for reservations: (479) 253-9652. For festival information, visit jazzeureka.org.

Country singer

Country singer Courtney Cole will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Stubblefield Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. The concert is in collaboration with Rich Mountain Community College in Mena as part of Country Music Television's Empowering Education initiative. Former UAFS student and country singer Jillia Jackson will be the opening act. Doors open at 6; a tailgate party starts at 4:30. Admission is by free ticket. Call (479) 788-7300 or visit uafs.universitytickets.com.

Arkansas Sounds

The Walter Henderson Group kicks off the fall leg of the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' monthly Arkansas Sounds concert series, 7 p.m. Friday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $10.

The rest of the lineup through the end of 2016 (except as noted, all shows, 7 p.m., Ron Robinson Theater):

• Oct. 7: Wayland Holyfield & Randy Goodrum. $15.

• Nov. 4: Bluesman CeDell Davis, marking his 90th birthday, with Zakk & Papa Binns and band Brethren. $10.

• Dec. 9: Richard Leo Johnson, 8 p.m. Free.

Call (501) 918-3033 or visit arkansassounds.org.

Ritz performances

The Arts Council of Mississippi County will open its 2016-2017 series at at the Ritz Civic Center, 306 W. Main St., Blytheville, at 7 p.m. Thursday with a performance by the five-piece Dixieland jazz band Bootheel Underground.

The rest of the schedule (except as noted, all performances, 7 p.m. at the Ritz):

• Oct. 7: Classical/pops pianist Thomas Pandolfi.

• Dec. 2: Petar and Daniel Guitar Duo (Petar Jankovic and Daniel Duarte).

• March 18: Springer Theatrical's nationally touring production of the off-Broadway show Route 66.

• April 21: Bits N Pieces Giant Puppets production of Alice in Wonderland (6:30 p.m.).

Season tickets are $125 for patrons. Individual tickets: $20 advance, $25 at the door, free for children 12 and younger with a ticketed adult; for Alice in Wonderland, $10 advance, $15 at the door. Call (870) 762-1744, email artsmissco@yahoo.com or visit artsmissco.org.

'FPAC Presents'

The 2016-2017 "FPAC Presents Series" at the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville opens at 8 p.m. Friday with "Fayetteville's piano man," Jonathan Story, and jazz singer Kara Story performing a program ranging from Johannes Brahms to Nat "King" Cole. Tickets are $15, $10 for adults 62 and older, $5 for students/faculty/staff (with valid UA ID).

The rest of the series:

• 3 p.m. Dec. 10: Screening of the movie Elf. Free.

• 7:30 p.m. March 16: St. Lawrence String Quartet, "Haydn Discovery," with members of the Arkansas Philharmonic Youth Orchestra. Tickets: $20, $15 senior citizens, $10 students/faculty/staff.

Call (479) 575-5387 or visit tinyurl.com/j7pz3kf.

Harding concerts

The Harding University music department will open its 2016-2017 Arts and Life concert series with fingerstyle guitarist Don Ross, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in the Administration Auditorium at the university in Searcy.

The rest of the schedule (all performances, 7 p.m., Administration Auditorium):

• Oct. 11: Pianist Tatiana Roitman Mann.

• Nov. 7: Saint Louis Brass.

• Feb. 6: David Payne, "An Evening With C.S. Lewis."

• Feb. 23: Women of the World, Boston-based international vocal quartet.

• March 23: Chris Brubeck's Triple Play, bassist/trombonist/pianist Chris Brubeck with Joel Brown and Peter Madcat Ruth.

All tickets are $3 in advance, $5 at the door; season tickets are $10. Call (501) 279-4343 or visit harding.edu.

ASU season

Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro, will kick off its 2016-2017 concert lineup with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 by the Mobius Trio -- guitarists Robert Nance, Mason Fish and Matthew Holmes-Linder.

The rest of the schedule (except as noted, all performances at 7:30 p.m. in the Fowler Center's Riceland Hall):

• Oct. 21: Denise Donatelli Quintet.

• Nov. 4: Fayetteville-based folk duo Still on the Hill.

• Dec. 4: Four Freshmen, "A Fresh New Christmas" (2 p.m.).

• Feb. 11: Russian String Orchestra.

• March 11: Third Coast Percussion.

• April 1: Evening with bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent.

The Fowler Center will also present a "family friendly" event, "MatheMagic!," featuring magician and educator Bradley Fields and sponsored by the Arkansas Science Festival, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 14.

Season tickets are $30-$100. Individual tickets are $6-$30. Call (870) 972-3471 or (870) 972-2781 or visit AState.edu/tickets.

Style on 09/04/2016