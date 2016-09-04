Defense system fails in 6 of 11 tests, but firm got $2B bonuses

WASHINGTON -- From 2002 through early last year, the Pentagon conducted 11 flight tests of the nation's homeland missile defense system.

In the carefully scripted exercises, interceptors of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, or GMD, were launched from underground silos to pursue mock enemy warheads high above the Pacific.

The interceptors failed to destroy their targets in six of the 11 tests -- a record that has prompted independent experts to conclude that the system cannot be relied on to foil a nuclear strike by North Korea or Iran.

Yet over that same time span, Boeing Co., the Pentagon's prime contractor for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, collected nearly $2 billion in performance bonuses for a job well done.

The Pentagon paid Boeing more than $21 billion total for managing the system during that period.

A Los Angeles Times investigation also found that the criteria for the yearly bonuses were changed at some point to de-emphasize the importance of test results that demonstrate the system's ability to intercept and destroy incoming warheads.

Early on, Boeing's contract specified that bonuses would be based primarily on "hit to kill success" in flight tests. In later years, the words "hit to kill" were removed in favor of more generally phrased benchmarks, contract documents show.

L. David Montague, co-chairman of a National Academy of Sciences panel that documented shortcomings with the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, called the $2 billion in bonuses "mind-boggling," given the system's performance.

Montague, a former president of missile systems for Lockheed Corp., said the bonuses suggest that the Missile Defense Agency, the arm of the Pentagon that oversees the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, is a "rogue organization" in need of strict supervision.

The cumulative total of bonuses paid to Boeing has not been made public previously. The Times obtained details about the payments through a lawsuit it filed against the Defense Department under the Freedom of Information Act.

The newspaper also reviewed Boeing-related contract documents obtained independently of the lawsuit.

A spokesman for the missile agency, Chris Johnson, said that despite the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system's record in flight tests, Boeing had "earned" its bonuses "based on the criteria specified in the contract." He said the payments "complied with all appropriate acquisition regulations."

"These types of contracts allow regular and consistent evaluation by the government, and fees are paid only when companies meet clearly defined targets," Johnson said in an emailed statement.

A spokesman for Boeing, Dexter Henson, referred questions about the bonuses to the missile agency while defending the company's work on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system.

Boeing "has met contractual requirements and a variety of incentives across a wide range of program objectives," Henson said by email.

"As the lead contractor, we have partnered with the Missile Defense Agency in the development and operation of the only homeland defense system that can defeat long range missile attacks," he said.

The Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, which became operational in 2004, is intended to thwart a "limited" nuclear strike by a non-superpower. It has cost taxpayers more than $40 billion to date.

In the event of an attack, interceptors at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County, Calif., and Fort Greely, Alaska, would burst from their silos and begin a fiery ascent toward the upper atmosphere.

The interceptors are multistage rockets, each with a 5-foot-long "kill vehicle" at its tip. The kill vehicle is designed to separate from its rocket in space, fly independently at 4 miles per second and crash into an enemy warhead.

The Ground-based Midcourse Defense system's roots go back to the Clinton administration, when concern began to mount over the spread of ballistic missile technology. In 2002, President George W. Bush ordered "an initial set of missile defense capabilities" to be put in place within two years.

To accelerate deployment, then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld exempted the missile agency from the Pentagon's standard procurement rules and testing standards.

The Pentagon's own Operational Test and Evaluation office has documented serious deficiencies in the system. So have other government agencies and independent experts.

In a report in February, the Government Accountability Office, a nonpartisan investigative arm of Congress, said the system's performance in tests has been "insufficient to demonstrate that an operationally useful defense capability exists."

The test failures are unsettling given that the exercises are meticulously orchestrated. Personnel operating the Ground-based Midcourse Defense system know ahead of time approximately when the targets will be launched and from where, as well as their expected speed and trajectory -- information they would not have in an actual attack.

