Code Black channels ER, doesn't compare to classic

What is it? Code Black, Season 1, 18 episodes on five discs from CBS Home Entertainment

When? Now

How much? $55.98

What's a code black? According to the pilot episode's opening, it's "an influx of patients so great, there aren't enough resources to treat them." Most hospitals average five code blacks per year. Angels Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles has 300.

As the series begins, four first-year residents walk into the hospital's ER, eager to prove themselves and survive in one of the toughest emergency rooms in the country. Self-assured Dr. Malaya Pineda (Melanie Chandra) did an internship at Angels so she's not totally green. Dr. Mario Savetti (Benjamin Hollingsworth) comes from a poor background. Dr. Angus Leighton (Harry Ford) has a very distinguished family. Dr. Christa Lorenson (Bonnie Somerville) is more mature, becoming a doctor later in life after a family tragedy. They all have something to prove.

Longtime nurse Jesse Sallander (Luiz Guzman), also known as "Mama," warns them that it won't be easy. Patient flow is high and so are expectations, but they stand to learn a lot.

Their biggest challenge will be impressing (and surviving) Dr. Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden), who runs the ER's residency program. Known as "Daddy," she's tough, no-nonsense and borderline reckless at times. She has a tendency to send residents running for the hills, as her more compassionate co-worker, Dr. Neal Hudson (Raza Jaffrey), points out. A family tragedy has made her emotionally distant, but she's also brilliant and a good teacher.

What's it like? Remember ER? The people behind this show obviously do too. Inner-city hospital with limited resources? Check. Overworked, dedicated doctors trying to do the best thing for their patients? Check. Tragic back stories and personal problems? Check. A few story developments seem to have been lifted almost wholesale from the classic series.

It's not bad. But it's not brilliant, either. Characters have a tendency to speak in cliched sound bites and the heaping on of sad personal histories leaves one feeling numb rather than sympathetic.

Are there bonus features? There's a half-hour featurette that's the usual rundown of the show's inspiration, characters and production design. The five-minute piece on the show's music is more unique, particularly for people who notice background music. There are also deleted scenes and a short gag reel.

New this week: American Crime Story, Season 1; Charlie's Angels, complete series; Coach, Seasons 1-2; CSI: Cyber, Season 2; Dennis the Menace, complete series; The Flash, Season 2; Friday Night Lights, Seasons 1-2; Friday the 13th: The Series, complete series; Limitless, Season 1; Necessary Roughness, complete series; Rectify, Season 3; Republic of Doyle, complete series; South Park, Season 19; Star Trek, 50th Anniversary TV and Movie Collection; Supernatural, Season 11; Tales From the Darkside, complete series.

Next week: Back to the Future, Season 2; The Big Bang Theory, Season 9; Chicago PD, Season 3; Father Brown, Season 3, Part 2; Hawaii Five-0, Season 6; Law & Order: SVU, Season 17; Longmire, Season 4; Madam Secretary, Season 2; Newhart, Season 6; Quantico, Season 1; Scorpion, Season 2.

Style on 09/04/2016