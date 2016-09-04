Brazilian out, but probe still on

RIO DE JANEIRO -- When Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff was kicked out of power, she became the biggest casualty of a corruption probe that is roiling Latin America's largest country -- even though she was never personally implicated in the scheme.

After Rousseff's permanent departure from the presidency Wednesday, many observers were asking what would now happen to the investigation at the state oil company Petrobras.

Many of the lawmakers who voted to remove Rousseff are under investigation themselves in the scandal involving billions of dollars of kickbacks. Rousseff has charged that corrupt lawmakers wanted her out to halt the Petrobras probe.

But if the intention was to sweep everything under the rug, it's too late, say law professors, corruption experts and political analysts.

"Politicians have lost control over that investigation," said Carlos Pereira, a public administration professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, a think tank and university in Rio de Janeiro. "[Lawmakers] know they cannot interfere."

Indeed, between Rousseff's suspension in May for breaking fiscal laws in managing the budget and the final judgment against her Wednesday, prosecutors doubled the number of politicians and people connected to them under investigation, according to the attorney general's latest numbers.

Within a month after Rousseff was suspended in May and her Vice President Michel Temer took over on an interim basis, three members of his new Cabinet were forced to resign because of corruption allegations. Temer took over permanently with Rousseff's ouster.

Known as "Carwash," the corruption case came to light after authorities discovered a ring of money launderers in gas stations and carwashes. That led them to a much larger scheme: construction companies that paid bribes to high-ranking politicians in exchange for inflated contracts with Petrobras. The operation was so large -- some $2 billion in bribes over a decade -- that Petrobras even had a department dedicated to distributing illicit payments, prosecutors say.

While Rousseff has never been implicated, many accuse her of trying to protect her mentor and predecessor, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was charged in July with obstruction of justice in the probe. Many Brazilians also blame her for not doing more, as the bulk of the graft happened during the 13 years her Workers' Party was in power.

In the past two years, dozens of business people and politicians from across the spectrum have been jailed. Fifteen of the 81 senators who voted on whether to remove Rousseff are being investigated in the Petrobras probe, including Senate President Renan Calheiros, who has been accused of receiving bribes.

"Carwash shows that our justice system has achieved independence and autonomy, and you don't mess with that," said Luiz Jorge Werneck Vianna, a professor and justice system expert at Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro. "The people will not accept it."

The judge presiding over the Petrobras case, Sergio Moro, has obtained hero status among many Brazilians. Speaking recently at a gathering in Washington, he said police, prosecutors and judges encounter strong support from average citizens but sharp opposition from lawmakers.

Deltan Dallagnol, an outspoken prosecutor in the probe, has frequently warned about any attempts in Congress to hinder investigations.

"With or without Dilma, it makes no difference to us," he said during a recent event in the northeastern city of Recife.

