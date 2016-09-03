The World in Brief

For Russia, Japan, turf dispute abides

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin had a rare meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, but there was no breakthrough in a territorial dispute that has kept the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their World War II conflict.

Abe has been pushing for progress in the dispute over the Russian-held islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the southern Kurils in Russia. Abe wants to arrange for Putin to visit Japan later this year.

Putin, who met Abe in the Pacific port of Vladivostok, told the Japanese prime minister in televised remarks that Moscow is willing to build on the progress in talks that the two leaders last held in Sochi, Russia, in May.

“We are carefully studying the proposals that you put forward during your visit to Sochi,” Putin said.

His spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters later that the Kremlin had not expected a breakthrough on the territorial dispute, stressing the need for “long-term and thorough efforts of experts” to reach a compromise.

Paper retracts Melania Trump innuendo

LONDON — The Daily Mail newspaper and its website retracted a story about Melania Trump on Friday after she filed a lawsuit accusing the Daily Mail Online and of falsely accusing her of involvement with an escort agency during her modeling career.

The retraction, published on Page 14 of the Daily Mail tabloid and on its popular website, said the newspaper regrets any “misinterpretation” of the Aug. 20 article. It said the story wasn’t intended to suggest that Trump had been involved in escort work, but rather to raise questions about whether allegations about her past could hurt her husband’s campaign for the White House.

“Among other things, the article noted that allegations have been made in a book available on Amazon about a modeling agency where Mrs. Trump worked in Milan being ‘something like a gentleman’s club,’ and an article published by Suzy, a Slovenian magazine, alleged that Mrs. Trump’s modeling agency in New York, run by Paolo Zampolli, ‘operated as an escort agency for wealthy clients,’” the newspaper said.

The newspaper said it “did not intend” to suggest she had worked as an escort or been involved in the sex business.

14 die in Philippines blast; troops sent in

DAVAO, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared a “state of lawlessness” today after suspected Abu Sayyaf extremists detonated a bomb that killed 14 people and wounded about 70 in his southern hometown.

Duterte, who inspected the scene of Friday attack at a night market in downtown Davao city, said his declaration covering the southern Mindanao region did not amount to an imposition of martial law. It would allow troops to be deployed in urban centers to back up police in setting up checkpoints and increasing patrols, he said.

An Abu Sayyaf spokesman, Abu Rami, claimed responsibility for the blast near the Jesuit-run Ateneo de Davao University and a five-star hotel, but Duterte said investigators were looking at other possible suspects, including drug syndicates, which he has targeted in a bloody crackdown.

“These are extraordinary times and I supposed that I’m authorized to allow the security forces of this country to do searches,” Duterte told reporters at the scene of the attack.

Baghdad explosions kill 15, wound 50

BAGHDAD — Attacks across Baghdad, including an explosion at a weapons warehouse that set off munitions and sent a plume of smoke over the Iraqi capital, killed 15 people Friday and wounded more than 50.

At least three rockets landed in eastern Baghdad, killing five people and wounding 15, police officials said.

The rockets that hit eastern Baghdad appear to have been set off by a blast at a weapons storage facility, according to a police official.

In the predominantly Sunni neighborhood of Ghazaliya, a bomb struck a shopping street, killing two people and wounding eight, police said. Two bomb attacks on fruit and vegetable markets across the city killed five people and wounded 20, officials from the Interior Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a bomb attack on a commercial area in western Baghdad killed three people and wounded eight, according to police and hospital officials.

