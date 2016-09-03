Strong Oklahoma earthquake felt in Arkansas, other states

This U.S. Geological Survey map shows areas where people reported feeling the Oklahoma earthquake, including in parts of Arkansas.

PAWNEE, Okla. — One of the largest earthquakes in Oklahoma rattled multiple states including Arkansas on Saturday, and likely will turn new attention to the practice of disposing oil and gas field wastewater deep underground.

The United States Geological Survey said a 5.6 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:02 a.m. Saturday in north-central Oklahoma, a key energy-producing region. That matches a November 2011 quake in the same region. No major damage was immediately reported.

An online Geological Survey map where residents report whether they felt the quake's rumbles showed dozens of responses in Northwest Arkansas for people who indicated weak or light shaking. There were also scattered reports from people who felt it elsewhere in the Natural State, including in Little Rock.

The Arkansas reports were most concentrated, though, in the state's northwest, where fans are gathering for the Razorback football team's season opener against Louisiana Tech.

Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Tracy Neal said on Twitter that he awakened Saturday to "shaking walls."

The Razorbacks' offensive line coach, Kurt Anderson, quipped about the rumbling on Twitter.

"Sorry folks we had an early morning [offensive line] walk thru," he joked in a Tweet that quickly drew hundreds of favorites. "May have felt like an earthquake."

People in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Norman, Oklahoma, all also reported feeling the earthquake. Dallas TV station WFAA tweeted that the quake shook their studios, too.

An increase in magnitude 3.0 or greater earthquakes in Oklahoma has been linked to underground disposal of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have asked producers to reduce wastewater disposal volumes in earthquake-prone regions of the state. Some parts of Oklahoma now match northern California for the nation's most shake-prone, and one Oklahoma region has a 1 in 8 chance of a damaging quake in 2016, with other parts closer to 1 in 20.

A cluster of quakes in northwestern Oklahoma this year included a magnitude 5.1 earthquake, and several 4.7 quakes were felt last fall before regulators stepped in to limit disposal activity.

Saturday's quake was centered about 9 miles northwest of Pawnee, Oklahoma. Earlier this week, the same spot, which is about 70 miles northeast of Oklahoma City, saw a magnitude 3.2 temblor.

Sean Weide in Omaha, Nebraska, told The Associated Press that he'd never been in an earthquake before and thought he was getting dizzy. Weide said he and one of his daughters "heard the building start creaking" and said it "was surreal."

