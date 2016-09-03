NASA told private space rides still iffy

A recent report by NASA’s chief watchdog raised new doubts about the readiness of contractors to deliver astronauts to space, even before Thursday’s explosion of a SpaceX rocket.

Any further delay, NASA’s Inspector General found, could mean a continued reliance on Russia to deliver American astronauts to space, a ferry ride that has been growing steadily more expensive.

Since the last shuttle mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in 2011, NASA’s astronauts have had to hitch rides to the International Space Station with Russia, the country America bested in the Cold War race to the moon.

That has come with a pricetag that grew precipitously after the shuttle was retired in 2011. A report issued this week by NASA’s Inspector General found the cost Russia charged to ferry U.S. astronauts jumped 384 percent over the last decade, growing from $21.3 million in 2006 to $81.9 million last year.

Before the shuttle was retired, Russia kept its costs relatively consistent, with the prices growing modestly, the report found. But after the U.S. couldn’t get to space on its own, the prices jumped from an average of $26.4 million a seat in 2010 to $51 million in 2012. In all, the U.S. has paid Russia $3.4 billion for rides on its Soyuz rocket, and the Inspector General said NASA could have saved $1 billion of that if it had met its original goal of flying human missions in 2015.

The agency’s watchdog said that Russia will rake in even more taxpayer money if there are additional delays to NASA’s efforts to fly again from U.S. soil. In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to fly its astronauts to the station. But the so-called “commercial crew” program is facing delays, the Inspector General found, so that “NASA may need to buy additional seats from Russia to ensure a continued U.S. presence” on the space station.