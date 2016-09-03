Judge OKs $1.4M for Joshua lawyers

U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Friday approved a $1.4 million payment of legal fees by the Pulaski County Special School District to the attorneys for the Joshua intervenors, who represent black families in a long-running federal desegregation lawsuit.

"Although on the high side, the $1.4 million settlement is fair and reasonable for all the work done," Marshall wrote, noting that the money is not only for the monitoring of the Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts by the Joshua intervenors but also for other work in the case.

The judge did suggest some future economizing by the Joshua intervenors on matters in the multifaceted 33-year-old lawsuit.

The $1.4 million is a negotiated amount for the work done by the Joshua legal team, headed by Rep. John Walker, D-Little Rock, between July 1, 2012, and May 31 of this year.

Earlier this summer, Marshall referred a legal-fee dispute among the parties to mediation.

In that mediation with a federal magistrate, the parties resolved the fee dispute over the Joshua intervenors' monitoring of the districts' compliance to the Pulaski County Special district's desegregation plan. They also settled on fees covering the intervenors' work on different court filings and hearings, on issues related to the detachment of the new Jacksonville/North Pulaski district from the Pulaski County Special district and on the operation of the Donaldson Scholars program.

The Donaldson Scholars program at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Philander Smith College is designed to give some extra preparation to high school students and new high school graduates who might not otherwise qualify or be ready to attend college. It is largely paid for by the Pulaski County Special district as part of the district's desegregation efforts.

"The parties know that the Court is frugal -- some might say stingy -- with other people's money," Marshall wrote in the three-page order Friday. "But, because the parties have worked together closely and commendably on so many issues during the last four years, they're best able to discern what's a fair fee."

The judge also said: "The law favors settlement, particularly here because counsel know the most about their colleagues' work."

Marshall applauded the contemporaneous time records kept by the Joshua intervenors' legal team, an effort that he said he knew required an extra effort."They are informative," he said. "They document all Joshua's work, as well as everything being done on all sides to achieve complete unitary status."

The judge said parenthetically that he would like some details about the monitors' work to be included in future time records. He said that would be helpful in resolving any disputes that arise.

Marshall encouraged Joshua's legal team "to divide and conquer" to reduce future fees.

"Everything is related to everything else in this case, so collaboration is required," the judge wrote. "There are significant economies available in having only one lawyer, perhaps two on bigger projects, handle particular issues. Of course there can and should be support from the whole team when a need arises. The Court asks Joshua, though, to find opportunities to economize on staffing the case. A paying client would require this; and the taxpayers deserve it."

The Pulaski County Special district will pay the fees and expenses out of its balances, or unspent funds, from the 2015-16 school year, Pulaski County Special Superintendent Jerry Guess has said.

The new Jacksonville/ North Pulaski district, however, also is helping to pay the legal fees. That's because the payment by Pulaski County Special will reduce the amount of balances available for the district to split with Jacksonville/North Pulaski as part of the separation between the Jacksonville district and Pulaski County Special.

Jacksonville/North Pulaski will receive about 23 percent of the Pulaski County Special district's available funds.

The newly approved $1.4 million for legal fees and expenses is short of the $1,722,930.30 that the Joshua attorneys said was due for 13,460.59 hours of work and expenses.

Documents submitted to Marshall last month show that Walker -- who charges $450 an hour -- recorded 1,408.37 hours of work in the case since 2012. At his hourly rate, his total fee request -- absent the fee settlement -- would be $633,766.50.

One of Walker's associates, Robert Pressman of Lexington, Mass., also an attorney, worked 324.80 hours at an hourly rate of $350 an hour, equaling $113,680. Austin Porter, another attorney, worked an estimated 70 hours in the case at a rate of $325 an hour, equaling $22,750, according to the supporting documents sent to the judge.

Joy Springer, a paralegal for the Walker law firm, recorded 1,745.92 hours for the period of July 1, 2012, through May 31, 2016, at a rate of $140 an hour, totaling a potential cost of $244,428.80.

A team of desegregation monitors, including Charles Bolden, Crystal Okoro-Ashley and Marva Walker-Smith, worked 9,911.5 hours, which at a rate of $70 an hour would total $693,805 for the four years.

The recorded fees total $1,708,430.30, according to the documents from last month. The Joshua legal team also recorded $14,500 in travel, copying and postage expenses. Together, the recorded fees and expenses total $1,722,930.30, which exceeds the $1.4 million proposed to and newly approved by Marshall.

The Pulaski County Special district last paid legal fees to the Joshua intervenors in December 2012 -- an amount of $875,000.

The district paid the intervenors $150,000 in 2011, as ordered by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after the intervenors successfully challenged the district's claim for unitary status. Newspaper reports show that before 2011 the district paid the intervenors -- including the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund -- $337,985.

In addition to paying the attorney fees and expenses to the Joshua intervenors, the Pulaski County Special district pays its own attorneys for its representation in the 33-year-old case. Allen Roberts of Camden and Whitney Moore of Little Rock, who have become the district's main attorneys in the desegregation case in recent years, each earn about $200 an hour, Deborah Roush, a spokesman for the district, has said.

Total legal fees paid to Roberts, Moore and Sam Jones, another of the district's attorneys, for their work during the same four-year period covered by the newly approved fees were not immediately available Friday. However, fees for the Pulaski County Special district's attorneys also have amounted to millions of dollars over the course of the decades-old case, and the bills will be ongoing.

The Pulaski County Special and Jacksonville/North Pulaski districts continue to be parties in the desegregation case and subject to monitoring by the Joshua intervenors for compliance with the district's desegregation obligations contained in Plan 2000 and subsequent court orders.

The Pulaski County Special district has been declared desegregated or unitary in some areas of its operation. But it has not reached unitary status in regard to equitable school buildings, staffing, student discipline and student achievement. The new Jacksonville district must meet the same desegregation obligations as the Pulaski County Special district. That was a condition of it becoming a separate district from the Pulaski County Special district.

