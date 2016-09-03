In the news

• Malcolm Turnbull, Australia's prime minister, whose ruling coalition lost a handful of procedural votes in the House of Representatives after several lawmakers left early at the end of Parliament's first week in session, has called the episode "embarrassing" and said he has "read the riot act" to the legislators.

• Roger Clinton, the half brother of former President Bill Clinton, was ordered by a judge in Los Angeles County, Calif., to attend one Alcoholics Anonymous meeting per week or enroll in an alcohol education program, during a hearing on a drunken-driving charge stemming from a June traffic stop.

• Dr. Lew Martin, husband of Republican state Rep. Susan Martin of North Carolina, has issued an apology, calling himself a "bonehead," after a security camera recorded him peeling a campaign sticker for Charlie Pat Farris, a Democrat, off the door of a brew pub and replacing it with one for his wife.

• Dilma Rousseff, who was removed from Brazil's presidency for breaking fiscal responsibility laws, vowed in an interview to remain in the public eye to "oppose this government" that ousted her.

• Wided Bouchamaoui, co-founder of the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, which won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize, urged all people not to "muddle up" terrorism with Islam, telling the U.N.'s forum on The Culture of Peace to "call a spade a spade: A terrorist is a killer."

• Ron Elberger, attorney for former Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, who is being sued for emotional distress by one of his child- pornography victims, has filed a motion in Indianapolis federal court seeking to add the girl's parents as defendants in the suit, saying family strife caused the girl's problems.

• Gail Tusan, a judge in Fulton County, Ga., has ruled that the Atlanta Botanical Garden can bar visitors from carrying guns because even though the garden operates on public property, it is a private entity.

• Jason Kozan, 31, accused of pelting his former neighbor's house in Euclid, Ohio, with eggs more than 100 times over a year, pleaded guilty to a charge of inducing panic.

• Rebecca Reed, a detective with the sheriff's office in Calcasieu Parish, La., confirmed that a substance found by an 11-year-old boy inside the plastic case of a trade-in video game he bought from a GameStop in Lake Charles, was methamphetamine.

