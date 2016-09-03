FBI publishes notes on probe of Clinton emails

WASHINGTON -- Hillary Clinton told the FBI that she relied on her staff not to send emails containing classified information to the private email server she used as secretary of state.

The revelation came Friday as the FBI published scores of pages summarizing interviews with Clinton and her top aides that were held during the recently closed criminal investigation into her use of a private email server in the basement of her Chappaqua, N.Y., home.

The Democratic presidential nominee told the FBI that she never sought or asked permission to use a private server or email address during her tenure as the nation's top diplomat from 2009 to 2013. A prior review by the State Department's internal watchdog concluded that the practice violated several polices for the safekeeping and preservation of federal records.

Clinton campaign spokesman Brian Fallon said Friday that the campaign was pleased the FBI had released the documents.

"While her use of a single email account was clearly a mistake and she has taken responsibility for it, these materials make clear why the Justice Department believed there was no basis to move forward with this case," Fallon said.

GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump countered that Clinton's "answers to the FBI about her private email server defy belief."

"After reading these documents, I really don't understand how she was able to get away from prosecution," Trump said in a statement.

Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee, called the documents "a devastating indictment of her judgment, honesty and basic competency."

He said her responses in the FBI interview "either show she is completely incompetent or blatantly lied to the FBI or the public."

Clinton has repeatedly said her use of private email was allowed. But over a 3½-hour interview in July, she told investigators that she "did not explicitly request permission to use a private server or email address," the FBI wrote.

The documents also include technical details about how the private server was set up. It is the first disclosure of details provided by Bryan Pagliano, the staff member who set up and maintained Clinton's IT infrastructure. Pagliano secured an immunity agreement from the Justice Department after previously refusing to testify before Congress, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Much of the FBI documents was censored. The FBI cited exemptions protecting national security and investigative techniques. Previous government reviews of the 55,000 pages of emails Clinton returned to the State Department found that about 110 contained classified information.

Clinton and her legal team deleted thousands more emails she claimed were personal and private. The FBI report details steps taken by Clinton's staff that appear intended to hamper the recovery of deleted data, including smashing her old BlackBerry smartphones with a hammer and using special software to wipe the hard drive of a server she had used.

The FBI documents show that an unnamed computer specialist deleted the archive of Clinton's emails weeks after the existence of the private server became public in March 2015.

Days after The New York Times first reported that Clinton had used a private email system exclusively as secretary of state, the House committee investigating the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, asked that her emails be preserved and subpoenaed those that were related to the attacks.

About three weeks later, however, the unnamed specialist "had an 'oh s**t' moment" and realized that he had not destroyed an archive of emails that was supposed to have been deleted a year earlier, according to the FBI report.

The specialist then used a program known as BleachBit to delete an unknown number of emails, according to the report. Clinton told investigators that she was unaware that the aide had deleted the emails.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said the deletion of the emails violated an order his committee issued to Clinton in 2012 and a subpoena issued by the Benghazi committee in 2015.

He said he planned to seek answers from Clinton about the deletions.

"These were not Hillary Clinton's emails -- they were government records, and this was potentially one of the largest security breaches at the State Department because they had all these years of security records that just went out the door," Chaffetz said. "It's a very black-and-white order. There's no wiggle room."

The FBI focused on whether Clinton sent or received classified information using the private server, which was not authorized for such messages. Clinton told the FBI that she relied on others with knowledge about handling classified files not to send her emails inappropriately.

Clinton said she was unfamiliar with the meaning of the letter "c" next to a paragraph and speculated that it might be "referencing paragraphs marked in alphabetical order." That particular email had been marked as classified at the confidential level, the lowest level of classification. Clinton said she did not pay attention to the level of classification "and took all classified information seriously," according to the FBI.

After a yearlong investigation, the FBI recommended against prosecution in July, and the Justice Department closed the case. FBI Director James Comey said that while Clinton and her aides had been "extremely careless" in dealing with sensitive materials, there was no evidence they intentionally mishandled classified information.

Clinton also told the FBI that she never deleted emails, nor instructed anyone else to do so, to avoid their potential release under the Freedom of Information Act.

However, the FBI report says Clinton contacted her predecessor, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, in January 2009 to inquire about his use of a BlackBerry. Powell, who also used a private email account, warned Clinton that if it became "public" that she used a smartphone to "do business," her emails could become official government records subject to disclosure.

"Be very careful," Powell cautioned Clinton in an email. "I got around it all by not saying much and not using systems that captured the data."

According to the summary of her interview, Clinton said she did not know exactly what Powell was saying in that email and that his message "did not factor into her decision to use a personal email account."

