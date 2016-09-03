The nation in brief

Funerals honor slain Mississippi nuns

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- A slain nun was remembered Friday for her devotion to the poor and for the Donald Duck impression she used to comfort her young patients in Mississippi.

Sister Paula Merrill was laid to rest in Kentucky, while her longtime friend and co-worker, Sister Margaret Held, was mourned in Wisconsin, a week after the nuns were stabbed to death in their home in Durant, Miss.

The Roman Catholic nuns, both 68, worked as nurse practitioners at a medical clinic in Lexington, Miss.

Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Miss., is charged with capital murder, burglary and grand larceny.

"They needed the people of Mississippi, and the people of Mississippi needed them," said Darlene Nicgorski, a friend of Held's for 50 years.

Held was a member of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Milwaukee, where one of her eight siblings, Sue Zuern, told hundreds at her funeral that she feels at peace knowing her sister has received her heavenly reward.

Merrill's funeral was at St. Vincent Church on the home campus of her religious order, the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth.

"Her goal in life was to live that faith rather than just talk about it," said her nephew, David Merrill.

Judge delays trial on N.C. bathroom law

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The trial over a North Carolina law governing transgender restroom access is being pushed back by several months, an attorney for residents challenging the law said Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake partly granted a request to delay the North Carolina proceedings while the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to hear a Virginia case on transgender restroom access, according to a brief entry in the federal court docket.

James Esseks, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer on the team representing three transgender residents, said the judge's order means the case will be pushed back from its November trial date until May.

The so-called HB2 law requires transgender people to use public restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate, not their gender identity.

The ACLU and the U.S. Justice Department are challenging the law, while North Carolina's Republican governor and legislative leaders are defending it.

U.S.: Return massacre-911 case to court

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday appealed a ruling involving whether hundreds of 911 calls recorded during a massacre at a gay nightclub in Florida can be released.

In its filing, the Justice Department said that it was appealing U.S. District Judge Paul Byron's ruling last week that the federal court lacks jurisdiction and the matter should be handled in state court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Flynn said he will ask for an order halting any further proceedings until the federal appeals court in Atlanta has ruled.

During a Friday hearing in state court, a Florida judge indicated that the recordings wouldn't be made public anytime soon because of the need to hold hearings on various legal questions.

Gunman Omar Mateen, whose June rampage left 49 people dead, died after being shot by SWAT team members at the end of an hourslong standoff.

News media groups are suing for the release of the calls, saying the recordings' release will help the public evaluate the police response.

State takes all-in-party vote fight higher

LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan's attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court to quickly intervene in a voting case Friday so a new ban on straight-party voting can take effect for the November election.

The emergency request argues that a federal district judge and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrongly blocked the law when "all Michigan has done is adopt an approach that 40 other states already follow." The ban would prevent voters from supporting all candidates from one party with a single mark. Arkansas is among the 40 that does not allow straight-party voting.

Republican Attorney General Bill Schuette said a response from the justices is needed by Thursday so election officials can start printing ballots.

