Arkansas-Louisiana Tech in-game updates

Arkansas mascot Big Red runs onto the field prior to a game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Matt Jones: It's a beautiful day - about 79 degrees and breezy. It's probably going to be a late-arriving crowd because there was a multi-car accident at the Bobby Hopper Tunnel on I-49.

Arkansas is wearing red helmets, red jerseys and white pants. Louisiana Tech is in all white.

Jimmy Carter: Not an ideal opening drive for Austin Allen. Didn't catch a late blitz off the edge, led Cody Hollister into a big hit and then underthrows and is picked off.

Dudley Dawson: Not a good start for the Arkansas defense and it allows Tech to go 62 yards in 8 plays in just over 2 minutes. Secondary - thought to be improved - gave up too many yards and easy catches. The Razorbacks had 5 DBs in most of that series.

Dudley Dawson: Solid 11-play, 75-yard drive from Arkansas to respond to falling behind. As noted by avid OL watcher Clay Henry, new OL Hjalte Froholdt took out two L-Tech defenders that allowed Rawleigh Williams III to waltz in. Austin Allen now 4-7 for 49 yards with two drops and a pick.

Matt Jones: That first quarter was filled with the same things we saw from Arkansas' offense during the spring and preseason - lots of power runs, screens, slants and end-arounds. I don't know if this team will take a lot of shots vertically this year.

Jimmy Carter: Arkansas has had two third-and-longs so far. They have resulted in an interception and a sack.