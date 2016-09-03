5 Observations from Arkansas-Louisiana Tech

— Five observations from Arkansas’ 21-20 win over Louisiana Tech in its season opener Saturday.

— Rawleigh Williams impresses in return

First, for the positive. In a largely underwhelming opener, sophomore running back Rawleigh Williams was a bright spot in his return to action, running for a game-high 96 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Williams had a number of tough, hard-nosed runs in which he bounced off would-be tacklers and made key yards after contact.

He had five straight carries on what would become Arkansas’ game-winning touchdown drive, playing the role of bellcow for a Razorback team with depth in the backfield. Senior Kody Walker had six carries, true freshman Devwah Whaley just two. Arkansas inexplicably went away from the run for a long period of the game, but Williams and the offensive line got the job done in the fourth quarter as Arkansas avoided a disheartening upset.

— Austin Allen’s up-and-down day

Allen had an at-times great, at-times turbulent first start. He finished 20 of 29 for 191 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing touch and playmaking ability on a number of throws late on Arkansas’ go-ahead score in the fourth. He also threw two ill-advised interceptions and was sacked four times (those were more on the offensive — more on that in a second). In all, it was a fairly to-be-expected first start. The ability was there. The inexperience was, too.

When the game was on the line, he led the Hogs on a 13-play, 77-yard drive that included a handful of big plays, from avoiding a sack to hit Keon Hatcher for a much-needed gain to his fourth-down touchdown to Jeremy Sprinkle on a nifty call. Encouraging stuff to build on, mistakes to correct heading into TCU.

— Pass protection shaky

Arkansas gave up 14 sacks last season, fewest in the SEC. The Razorbacks broke in three new starters on an offensive line that had its share of struggles during fall camp. Those issues carried over to Saturday, when the Hogs gave up four sacks and junior quarterback Austin Allen faced near-constant pressure when he dropped back.

Louisiana Tech did a good job using different defensive fronts, stunting and bringing pressure from unexpected players. Arkansas got beat straight up a few times in the first half, but had more trouble with miscommunication, letting defenders run free and either sacking Allen or forcing dangerous and/or inaccurate throws. In the third quarter, the line was beaten badly several times in short succession, prompting Arkansas to return to a run game it had gone away from for a while.

Of note: Arkansas used the play-action pass on 43 percent of its pass attempts against SEC West foes last year, setting up the pass with the run and creating mismatches by preying on defenders cheating toward the line of scrimmage. Saturday, the Hogs eschewed play-action for much of the game, instead favoring seven-step drops. Louisiana Tech teed off as a result. It’ll be interesting to see if the Razorbacks use the run to set up the pass more moving forward.

TCU has a duo of good pass rushers, which begs the question of whether the Hogs go with the same front a week from now.

— Porous pass defense

Arkansas’ secondary spent fall camp giving assurances the unit was much better than the version from a year ago which was the worst-ranked pass defense in the SEC. They didn’t make a convincing case in the opener, allowing

Louisiana Tech’s quick-hitting pass game repeatedly freed up receivers to make plays in space. Arkansas’ defensive backs got beat on quick routes, out-quicked on the edge and generally were a step slow. Inexperience was a legitimate issue last year. A year later, many of the same issues remained.

Arkansas got a decent pass rush at times when Louisiana Tech was forced to actually throw the ball down the field, registering four sacks, three hurries and several other hits. But it’s hard to pressure the quarterback when the ball is out of his hands quickly. Arkansas worked on press coverage during fall camp and new secondary coach Paul Rhoads preached of its importance, but it was seldom used as a way to disrupt the quick, timing routes Saturday.

TCU will also get its playmakers in space, but the Horned Frogs have a much better collection talent. In that regard, the opener was even more worrisome when looking ahead to the trip to Dallas.

— Randy Ramsey’s key sack

Allen was able to lead Arkansas’ down the field after Randy Ramsey came up with a key sack on the final play of the third quarter to disrupt a Louisiana Tech drive inside the Arkansas 30 with the Bulldogs leading 20-14.

The sophomore linebacker-turned-end used his speed off the edge to beat the right tackle and drop Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith and put the Bulldogs behind the sticks. Louisiana Tech wound up settling for a 40-yard field goal, which Jonathan Barnes doinked off the left upright.

Louisiana Tech’s quick passing game negated much of Arkansas’ pass rush, but the Hogs were able to have some success getting to the quarterback when the Bulldogs were forced to throw the ball down the field more. Taiwan Johnson came up with another sack, while Deatrich Wise and Jeremiah Ledbetter combo’d on a key one in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks also had four hurries. Louisiana Tech averaged 3.4 yards per carry but a little less than five when disregarding sacks. Arkansas’ defense will need to be better in Fort Worth, but the line was the least of the concerns Saturday.

BONUS — Keon Hatcher back atop the WR pecking order

Dominique Reed has the big-play ability. Drew Morgan has the juice. Jeremy Sprinkle has the pro potential. But Keon Hatcher may again be the Hogs’ top receiver, if Saturday is any indication.

Playing in his first game in nearly a year, Hatcher caught a team-best six passes for 86 yards. He fought through two defenders who tried to pull him down by his hair on a 13-yard catch to set up Jeremy Sprinkle’s go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Hatcher emphasized how much he worked to develop a rapport with Austin Allen over the summer. He always had a connection with Brandon Allen, but Åwas supposed to have graduated by the time Austin made his first start.