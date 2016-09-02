U.S. hiring slows to 151,000 jobs in August

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers slowed their hiring in August to 151,000 jobs and barely raised wages. The pullback in job growth reduces the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates when it meets this month.

The unemployment rate remained 4.9 percent for a third straight month, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report.

August's job gain was far below July's 275,000, which was the most in eight months, and June's 271,000. Even so, over time, the current pace of hiring is enough to lower the jobless rate.

The slowdown in hiring appeared to please stock investors, who likely see a diminished prospect of a Fed rate increase later this month. Higher borrowing rates tend to weigh down stock prices. The Dow Jones industrial average rose nearly 100 points in early trading.

Hiring had been robust earlier this summer, with job growth averaging 232,000 for the past three months. Those gains appeared to make consumers more confident and willing to spend, potentially accelerating the economy's growth in the second half of this year after a sluggish start to 2016.

