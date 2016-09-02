UA parking tickets on the rise

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 29 percent increase in parking citations on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville campus last fiscal year can mostly be explained by the addition of enforcement staffing, a UA parking official said.

Last fall, UA added a half-dozen or so workers to increase to about 18 the total number of full-time and part-time enforcement personnel, said Andy Gilbride, manager for parking enforcement at UA.

Anna Johnson, a 21-year-old senior, said she was not surprised to hear about the increase in citations.

"I just feel it's really hard to avoid getting a ticket," she said.

So far as a UA student, she said, she has gotten two parking tickets, most recently last spring. She described the difficulty in finding a parking spot in the lots available to her after paying about $100 for a student parking permit.

"I drove through about eight to 10 just the other day at about 10:30 in the morning and barely got one," she said.

UA issued 43,193 citations in the 12-month period that ended June 30, up from 33,593 citations issued the previous year, according to UA's yearly parking and transit report.

Parking fines vary depending on the infraction, but the fine for parking with no permit is $40. UA issued 11,852 no-permit citations in fiscal 2016 compared with 7,044 the previous 12-month period, an increase of 68 percent.

"If you have a permit and park in the wrong space, it's $50," Gilbride said. UA issued 7,005 not-authorized-by-permit citations in fiscal 2016, up from 6,588 the previous fiscal year.

All fine money supports the university's parking department and projects, including lot upkeep and maintenance, said Gilbride.

Budget documents show that UA's parking department expected $8.2 million in revenue for fiscal 2016. But the department ended up with an income of $8.9 million. It wasn't clear Thursday how much of the income came from parking citations. About $8.9 million is expected in revenue for the current fiscal year.

For years students have complained about campus parking. UA's enrollment has increase by nearly 9,000 students from the fall of 2005 to the fall of 2015, when more than 26,000 students were enrolled. The university last opened a parking garage in August of 2010, adding about 1,500 spaces as part of its Garland Center, which houses the university bookstore and other retail shops.

In all, UA added 1,652 parking spaces from fiscal 2006 to fiscal 2016, according to its annual report. The report did not specify how many spaces were specifically for students. This fall, the university added two parking lots with close to 500 student spaces, UA has said.

However, construction work to expand Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is expected to reduce the size of a parking lot that's used by staff members and students. Gary Smith, UA's director of transit and parking, said last month that about 200 spaces will be lost when construction begins late this year.

Gilbride said every day there are plenty of unfilled parking spaces, but they are not close to where students may want to go.

"We have enough student parking spaces to either come to campus and walk to class or ride the bus to class," Gilbride said.

UA is considering using license-plate-recognition technology for enforcement of parking regulations. Gilbride said no decision has been made on that yet. He said parking citations typically go down slightly in the first year that such a system is implemented.

"But the second year, the citations should go up. Proficiency should go up," Gilbride said.

